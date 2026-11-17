Winnipeg Jets
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Nov 17, 2026 8:19 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 8:19 PM
Updated Nov 17, 2026 10:02 PM
Riding a six-game win streak, Winnipeg returns home to face the Atlantic-leading Senators as Mark Scheifele chases goal-scoring history and defenseman Henry Thrun prepares for his Jets debut.
The Winnipeg Jets return to Canada Life Centre Tuesday evening riding a six-game winning streak, as they welcome the Ottawa Senators to town for the opening test of a four-game homestand, while debuting their Hometown Remix sweaters.
Winnipeg has reached the quarter mark of its 2026-27 season with a 10-8-3 record, having overcome a difficult stretch to string together six consecutive victories. The latest came Saturday in Chicago, where the Jets erased a four-goal deficit to defeat the Blackhawks 5-4 in a shootout, completing a memorable Mentors Trip.
Photo by Marc DesRosiers/USA Today
The comeback also featured an historic performance from Mark Scheifele, who surpassed Dale Hawerchuk to become the franchise's all-time points leader before moving past Thomas Steen for the franchise assists record. Scheifele now sits at 933 career points and needs just one more goal to pass Hawerchuk for the franchise goals record.
Winnipeg will look to keep that momentum rolling against an Ottawa team that enters Tuesday's matchup with a 13-6-2 record, sitting among the leaders of a tightly contested Atlantic Division.
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The Jets are expected to make at least one change on the blueline, with Henry Thrun poised to make his Winnipeg debut following his recall from the Manitoba Moose. The 25-year-old has appeared in 123 NHL games with San Jose and Toronto and will get an opportunity with Dylan DeMelo sidelined by a lower-body injury.
thehockeynews.comJets' Longtime Top Line Surprisingly Lackluster but New Combinations Show PromiseWinnipeg’s staple scoring trio is stumbling into negative territory, forcing a strategic shuffle. As fresh chemistry ignites among the depth charts, these emerging line blends could redefine the Jets' attack.
Josh Morrissey, who recently returned from an extended injury absence, is expected to skate alongside Mario Ferraro, while Dylan Samberg and Neal Pionk remain together. Thrun is projected to join Haydn Fleury on the third pairing, although Winnipeg's defensive combinations remain somewhat uncertain.
Up front, Kyle Connor, Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi are expected to remain together on Winnipeg's top line, despite Connor's absence from Monday's practice for maintenance. Cole Perfetti, Brayden Yager and Dawson Mercer make up the second unit, with Mercer continuing to produce offensively following his arrival from New Jersey.
Alex Iafallo, Adam Lowry and Viggo Björck should remain together on the third line, while Cole Koepke, Morgan Barron and Nino Niederreiter round out the forward group.
Tuesday's lineup remains somewhat uncertain following an optional morning skate and several roster developments. The Jets placed Isak Rosén on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 12, and recalled Danny Zhilkin from Manitoba. Zhilkin has eight goals and 19 points through 18 AHL games this season and was travelling to Winnipeg from the Moose's road trip, with head coach Scott Arniel indicating he remains a possibility to dress.
Elias Salomonsson has also returned to skating with the team after being away for personal reasons, although he is not expected to dress Tuesday.
Stuart Skinner gets the start in goal for Winnipeg, looking to continue his success against Ottawa. The 27-year-old has won six consecutive starts against the Senators and owns a 7-1-0 career record against the club. Ottawa will counter with Linus Ullmark.
Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Tuesday, November 17 vs. Ottawa:
Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi
Perfetti-Yager-Mercer
Iafallo-Lowry-Björck
Koepke-Barron-Niederreiter
Morrissey-Ferraro
Samberg-Pionk
Thrun-Fleury
Skinner
Healthy Scratches: Bauer, Zhilkin
Injured: DeMelo, Rosén, Namestnikov, Bjugstad, Salomonsson
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