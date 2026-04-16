Line Combinations: Jets vs. Sharks

Final game matters for draft lottery odds. See the Jets' evolving lineup, featuring Yager's home debut, against the Sharks.
The Winnipeg Jets close out their dreadful 2025-26 campaign on Thursday night with a battle against the San Jose Sharks - a team sitting in nearly identical placement as the Jets.
Despite having their postseason hopes crushed earlier this week, the Jets will still be playing for something - draft lottery seeding.
Photo by Neville Guard/USA Today
Currently sitting 26th in the league, Winnipeg will look to cement its place as the team with the seventh-best odds at landing the first overall selection at this May's draft lottery for the NHL Draft happening in late-June.
The Jets will dress a familiar lineup with the addition of Brayden Yager and Nikita Chibrikov from their last game at Canada Life Centre. It will be Yager's first home game of his NHL career.
It is believed that Eric Comrie will get the start in goal to wrap up what could be the second-worst season for the Jets since relocating to Winnipeg.
Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Thursday, April 16 vs. San Jose: