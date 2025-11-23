Line Combinations: Jets vs. Wild

The 12-8-0 Winnipeg Jets will look to get back on track against the 11-7-4 Minnesota Wild from Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

The matinee Central Division affair will feature Winnipeg's nearest geographical rival and will serve as the second test of the four-game season series. The Jets took the opener in Minnesota on October 28.

Winnipeg fell 4-3 to Nikolaj Ehlers and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, to which the Jets will now look to pick up an important divisional win before heading out on another lengthy road trip through December 3.

With Connor Hellebuyck sidelined for the next month-and-a-half with a knee injury, the expectation is that Eric Comrie will get the bulk of the work in his absence. Thomas Milic has been recalled from the Manitoba Moose and will likely earn himself a few starts before Hellebuyck's return.

With no morning skate on afternoon game days, the lines for Sunday's 3:00 PM showdown remain a slight mystery. If any changes occur, they will be made known in warmup. Tanner Pearson served as a healthy scratch on Friday and may or may not find himself back in the lineup on Sunday.

Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Sunday, November 23 vs. Minnesota:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Lowry-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Toews-Nyquist

Koepke-Barron-Iafallo

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Comrie

Injured: Fleury, Hellebuyck

Healthy Scratches: Pearson, Miller