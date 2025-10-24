Manitoba Moose Bring Back Signature Blue Third Jerseys

The Manitoba Moose are heading into the new season with a fresh look and renewed determination as the team officially brings back its signature blue third jerseys.

Back by popular demand from Moose fans, the third jersey brings back the iconic "Happy Moose" logo, updated with the team’s current color scheme. The Moose will sport their third jerseys in 19 games this season, both at home and on the road, starting with their return to Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. against the Texas Stars.

The return of the alternate uniform arrives on the heels of a challenging 2024–25 AHL campaign, where the Moose finished seventh in the Central Division with a 25-41-3 record. Despite flashes of individual success from some of Winnipeg's top end prospects, the team struggled to generate offense, scoring the fewest goals in the league at 169 goals while giving up 248 against. So far this season, not much has changed as the Moose are 1-3-0 to start with the closing leg of their three-game set against the Grand Rapids Griffins taking place on Friday night.

Forward Mason Shaw appeared in all 72 games and led the Moose in both shots (173) and total points (36, with 16 goals and 20 assists), earning the team’s Most Valuable Player award. The 26-year-old Alberta native returns to the Moose for his second season with the team and quickly made an impact as a leader as Shaw was named the franchise's x team captain.

On the blue line, Jets prospect Elias Salomonsson turned heads with 25 points (5 G, 20 A) in 50 games, earning recognition as the Moose’s Rookie of the Year. Goaltending also showed signs of potential amid an inconsistent defensive effort with young breakout Domenic DiVincentiis, who made several impactful starts like when he stopped 30 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Iowa Wild in the season finale. Still, the Moose’s inability to string together sustained winning streaks and close games consistently kept them outside playoff contention for a second straight year.

From a performance standpoint, the new uniform won’t change the on-ice results by itself, but it does represent a symbolic reset. The Moose are leaning on their young core players like Salomonsson and goaltender DiVincentiis to develop under the guidance of the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL system. Bringing back the familiar blue jersey reinforces continuity with the organization’s past while signaling renewed focus on the future.

