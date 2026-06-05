Manitobans Dominate Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Final

Local stars Brett Howden, Mark Stone, and Seth Jarvis swept the scoresheet in a dramatic Game 2 thriller, cementing the province's historic footprint on hockey’s biggest stage.
The Stanley Cup Final has turned into a Manitoba showcase.
From Oakbank’s Brett Howden continuing one of the most unlikely playoff scoring runs in NHL history, to Winnipeg’s Mark Stone delivering a game-tying goal and Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis ending the night in overtime, Game 2 belonged to the middle province.
The Carolina Hurricanes ultimately walked away with a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, evening the series at 1-1, but there was no ignoring the Manitoba flavour throughout the contest.
Howden, who grew up just outside Winnipeg in Oakbank, continued his remarkable postseason with two more goals for Vegas, bringing his playoff total to 13. That number is especially eye-opening considering he found the back of the net just 12 times during the entire regular season.
In doing so, Howden established a new NHL benchmark, becoming the first player in league history to score more goals in a single postseason than he did during a regular season in which he reached double digits.
The 27-year-old opened the scoring in the first period before adding another in the second, giving the Golden Knights a 2-0 advantage and putting Vegas in position to take a commanding two-game series lead. Instead, Carolina stormed back.
The Hurricanes scored three unanswered goals in the third period to flip the game on its head, but another Manitoba product had something to say about that.
With the Golden Knights’ net empty and time winding down, Captain Stone came through.
The Winnipegger, who has built a career on clutch moments, buried the tying goal at 6-on-5 to force overtime and temporarily silence the Carolina crowd with just over a minute left to play. The Golden Knights' leader once again showed why he remains one of the game’s most reliable postseason performers.
But fittingly, the final word also belonged to Manitoba.
Just 3:56 into overtime, Jarvis stepped into the spotlight. The Winnipeg-born forward blasted home a power-play one-timer to complete Carolina’s comeback and send the Hurricanes home with the series tied heading back to Las Vegas.
Jarvis’ winner was another defining moment in what has become a spectacular postseason run for the 24-year-old, who continues to establish himself as one of the Hurricanes’ most important offensive weapons.
And while the three Manitoba goal scorers stole the spotlight in Game 2, another familiar name to Winnipeg hockey fans remains right in the middle of it all.
Former Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers is chasing his first Stanley Cup in his first season away from Winnipeg. After years of postseason frustration with the Jets, the Danish winger has become a key piece of Carolina’s championship push.
Ehlers made his presence felt immediately in the series opener, scoring twice in Game 1, including one of the fastest goals to begin a Stanley Cup Final in league history.
The storyline remains bittersweet for Jets fans. After watching Ehlers depart, Winnipeg’s former first-round pick now sits three victories away from accomplishing what he spent nearly a decade attempting to achieve in Manitoba.
But even without the Jets involved, Manitoba’s fingerprints are all over the Stanley Cup Final.
Through two games, the series has featured clutch goals, historic performances and unforgettable moments from players who grew up within a short drive of what was then called the MTS Centre.
No matter which team eventually lifts the Stanley Cup, Manitoba will certainly have played a major role in making it happen.