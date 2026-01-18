Maple Leafs Snap Jets' Streak With 4-3 Overtime Victory in Winnipeg

Bobby McMann tied the game for Toronto with 4:33 to play in the third period, before Max Domi potted the winner at 3:08 of overtime, as the Maple Leafs rolled into Winnipeg and snatched a 4-3, come-from-behind victory from the Jets.
The loss was the first in five games for Winnipeg, which fell to 19-22-6 on the season after winning four-straight.
Winnipeg opened the scoring for the ninth-straight game, with Iafallo potting his ninth of the season on a net-front deflection off a Logan Stanley point shot.
After Iafallo's goal, which came just one second after a Brandon Carlo tripping minor expired, Connor got the Jets' second goal of the game six seconds after the expiry of a Nic Robertson high-stick.
Connor cut hard towards the Leafs' net and put the puck high past Dennis Hildeby for his 23rd goal of the season, which tied him with linemate Mark Scheifele for the team lead.
But just 23 seconds after the 2-0 strike, Auston Matthews ripped a heavy wrist shot past his Team USA Olympic teammate to cut the lead in half.
“I’d say he’s really elite," Matthews said of his fellow countryman.
"I’ve been fortunate to find some opportunities and put some in on him. But I feel like there’s at least once a night when we play him, that he makes a pretty unbelievable save and I go back to the bench shaking my head. He’s definitely one of the best. It’s nice playing with him and being on his side, especially at these tournaments, the 4 Nations and the Olympics coming up. He’s one of the best in the league.”
The shots were tied at 17 through 40 minutes of play, with Winnipeg holding a slight 2-1 lead to begin the third period.
Winnipeg extended its lead early in the third period, with Niederreiter collecting his seventh of the season. He picked up a rebound off a long-range Luke Schenn point shot, spun around and swatted it past Hildeby for the 3-1 marker.
“Obviously, we would have definitely taken it," Niederreiter said of earning nine of a possible 10 points in the team's past five games. "At the same time, it would have been nice to have kept the winning streak going. We didn’t get the result that we wanted, but we definitely did some good things.”
But not to be outdone, Ekman-Larsson brought the Leafs back to within one goal six minutes into the frame.
It was Ekman-Larsson's point shot with 4:33 to play that found its way past Hellebuyck and into the net, as well - thanks to a deflection off the shaft of McMann.
Jonathan Toews found the post on a late-game power play, but that was the closest either team would come to a game-winner in regulation. With the score tied, the two teams needed overtime to find a winner.
It took just over three minutes of overtime for the Leafs to get the winner. Controlling the pace of most of the extra frame, Matthews got the puck to Domi, cross-ice on a two-on-one, two which Domi hammered it past a sprawling Hellebuyck for the game-winner.
Hellebuyck made 33 stops on the 37 shots fired his way, while Hildeby turned aside 27 pucks on the evening for the Leafs.
"I liked a lot of what we did," Josh Morrissey said of his team's play. "The compete level was there. Every time the Leafs are in town, it's always a rowdy atmosphere. Obviously, their fans travel really well. So, it was a fun game. There's been some fun ones in this building, again, through the years, we get that two goal lead. Obviously, that's what we talk about, trying to find a way to finish that game off. But disappointing. We managed to get a point, and we try to keep going."
Winnipeg next has a quick one-game road trip to Chicago, where Jonathan Toews will play his first game at the Madhouse on Madison since signing with Winnipeg. That game will be aired on TSN at 7:30 PM central time on Monday.
Following that, the Jets will return home for a three-game homestand with three games in five nights and four in six, if you count the game against the Hawks. St. Louis, Florida and Detroit roll into town for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday matchups at Canada Life Centre.