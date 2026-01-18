Maple Leafs Snap Jets' Streak With 4-3 Overtime Victory in Winnipeg

"I liked a lot of what we did," Josh Morrissey said of his team's play. "The compete level was there. Every time the Leafs are in town, it's always a rowdy atmosphere. Obviously, their fans travel really well. So, it was a fun game. There's been some fun ones in this building, again, through the years, we get that two goal lead. Obviously, that's what we talk about, trying to find a way to finish that game off. But disappointing. We managed to get a point, and we try to keep going."