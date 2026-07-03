Mario Ferraro Ready to Play in a "Genuine Hockey Town"

"I think that the number one priority is I want to win. I want to be on a team that's in a position to do so, and I see that here in Winnipeg," Ferraro said. "It was only a couple years ago, Presidents' Trophy winners, and they've had so much success. Playing against them for the seven years of my career starting on the West Coast, I know the talent that they have and the players that they have and what they're capable of. I'm excited to hopefully add to that."