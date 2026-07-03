Mario Ferraro Ready to Play in a "Genuine Hockey Town"

The dependable defenceman joins the Jets seeking a winning culture and family-first environment, bringing elite durability and a gritty defensive presence to Winnipeg’s blueline.
The Winnipeg Jets weren't among the biggest spenders when NHL free agency opened, but they may have found one of the offseason's better value additions, late in the day on Wednesday.
Mario Ferraro arrives in Winnipeg after spending the first seven seasons of his NHL career with the San Jose Sharks, where he established himself as one of the league's more dependable defensive defencemen despite playing through a lengthy rebuild.
Now 27 years old and entering his prime, Ferraro was looking for something different when he reached unrestricted free agency for the first time. And winning topped his list.
"I think that the number one priority is I want to win. I want to be on a team that's in a position to do so, and I see that here in Winnipeg," Ferraro said. "It was only a couple years ago, Presidents' Trophy winners, and they've had so much success. Playing against them for the seven years of my career starting on the West Coast, I know the talent that they have and the players that they have and what they're capable of. I'm excited to hopefully add to that."
Ferraro also pointed to the organization's reputation around the league, explaining that he had consistently heard positive things about how the Jets treat their players and their families. With a young family of his own, that mattered just as much as joining a contender.
"I've heard great things about how they treat their players, and that's important to me," he said. "Those were two big things, and I'm happy to be where I am. I'm excited to get going. It's going to be an exciting year."
The Jets weren't searching for another top-pairing defenceman or an offensive catalyst from the blue line. What they needed was another reliable player capable of handling difficult defensive assignments, killing penalties and giving head coach Scott Arniel another trusted option every night. And that is Ferraro to a t.
Ferraro played all 82 games last season and is set to appear in the 500th game of his NHL career early next season wearing a Jets sweater.
"I take a lot of pride in making myself available," Ferraro said. "I think one of my better abilities is my availability. Being able to be out there and compete and work and put my body on the line for the team means a lot to me. It's not a good feeling when you're sitting in the stands, so the things I can control are keeping myself healthy and ready for games."
"I've learned a lot about my body over the years," Ferraro continued. "When something happens or you feel something, it's about acting on it quickly and taking the initiative to make yourself better. Things are going to happen that are out of your control, but being proactive has allowed me to stay in the lineup."
That consistency should translate well to Winnipeg's system, especially after Ferraro felt he took another step offensively last season. Although he's a defence first style of blueliner, he can get pucks through from the point and isn't afraid to join in the rush.
"I thought I did a better job defensively overall," Ferraro said. "I want to be a little bit more active when I can, whether it's joining the rush or getting pucks through from the blue line. I think I had more opportunity last year to do that, and I succeeded a bit more in that. It's something I want to continue working on."
Ferraro already knows Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti well after helping Canada win gold at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.
"We had a tight group, a fun group," Ferraro said of Team Canada. "It'll be fun to kind of reunite with them. We share a championship together, which is pretty cool. Playing against the Jets over the years, I know the talent they have. I'm pumped up to join their squad and play alongside them rather than against them."
Ferraro is equally excited about experiencing Winnipeg from the other side of the glass. Having spent his entire NHL career in San Jose, he'll now skate in front of one of Canada's most passionate fan bases, something he admitted became more appealing once free agency became reality.
"Such a great fanbase in Winnipeg," Ferraro said. "Going into that building and feeling the passion that those fans bring to the game is super special. Being Canadian, it feels good to be in the genuine hockey town that Winnipeg is. I can't wait to experience a Canadian fanbase."