Expected Win... Probably: Mercer Helps Power Jets Past Hellebuyck-less Devils

Winnipeg Jets
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Nov 11, 2026 2:37 AMPublished Nov 11, 2026 2:37 AM
Updated Nov 11, 2026 3:28 AM
Dawson Mercer haunted his former team with a two-goal performance as Winnipeg capitalized on a playoff-like atmosphere to overcome a blown lead and sting the visiting Devils.
Downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday night felt a lot more like mid-May amid a deep Jets playoff run than an early November victory over a random Eastern Conference opponent.
Except it wasn't just a random inter-conference matchup.
Well, it was, up until Sunday night, supposed to be Connor Hellebuyck's return to Winnipeg after forcing his way out this offseason.
Photo by James Carey Lauder/Game On Magazine
The New Jersey Devils were in town for their lone visit to Manitoba, but it was determined after Hellebuyck shut out the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday that it would be Jake Allen in goal for the visitors, dampening some of the fun expected to be poked at the former franchise player on Tuesday.
After an emotionally charged press conference, Hellebuyck made his lone appearance on the night in pre-game warmup, to which fans certainly let him have it.
Things really didn't die down in the first period either, as chants began moments after the opening puck drop.
The Jets capitalized on the gained momentum from their fans, scoring not once but twice in the frame. And the player to find the net first - none other than the part of Winnipeg's return in the trade, former Devil Dawson Mercer.
His second as a Jet gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead just eight minutes in.
“I think obviously the energy was pretty crazy, especially how we finished the game," Mercer shared post-game. "We came back that third period was pretty nice. And then the chants were pretty special. I haven't heard that before, so that was good.”
Then, with two Devils in the box, the Jets made New Jersey pay. Kyle Connor collected his 14th of the season by banking the puck in off a net front defenceman, making it 2-0. Cole Perfetti picked up his second assist of the game, while Mark Scheifele collected the other helper.
As the period wore on, the sold out crowd made sure to keep its collective jeers and boos raining down on their disgraced former backstop. Some of the chant highlights included: 'Trump's Your Daddy,' 'Pull Your Goalie" and 'Helle's Fishing'.
Despite the strong opening frame to which the Jets pulled ahead 2-0 after being out shot 11-8, Winnipeg came out extremely sluggish in the middle stanza, giving up two quick goals before the period was even two minutes old.
Jesper Bratt's fourth of the season came just 1:14 in, before Winnipegger Cody Glass tied the game for the visitors 1:58 in. Former Jets defencemen Johnathan Kovacevic and Declan Chisholm each picked up assists on the Manitoban's second of the season.
New Jersey maintained its 17-13 shot lead through 40 minutes, while rallying to tie the game in the period's opening minutes, making way for a decisive third period.
Photo by James Carey Lauder/Game On Magazine
With the on-ice officials finally calling the Devils on a too-many-men penalty, Mercer and the Jets made the Devils pay once again.
Collecting a pass from Alex Iafallo, Mercer collected his second of the game, firing the puck past Allen, bringing his newfound Jets supporters right back up to their collective feet.
“It was great," Mercer laughed. "Obviously, to get the first one and then the cherry on top for another one at the end definitely made my night.”
And with the secondary assist on Mercer's power play marker, Viggo Bjorck earned a point in his third-straight game (four assists total).
New Jersey pulled Allen for the extra attacker, but could not capitalize. After Bjorck hit the post, coming within half an inch of his first career marker, Connor finished the job, collecting his 15th of the year into the gaping cage, sealing the deal on the 4-2 victory.
Nico Daws finished the night with 18 saves on the 21 Devils shots he faced, while Allen turned aside 21 pucks on 24 shots sent his way by the Jets.
“He's great," Mercer said of his longtime goaltender.
"I think he showed his potential there tonight. He had a good game. He stayed calm, especially when we got in that tight game at 2-2. And he's been working a lot. I've seen him in New Jersey plenty of times. And he definitely showed off what he can do here tonight.”
Next up for Winnipeg is a quick, two-game road trip through Dallas and Chicago on Thursday and Saturday, before returning home next Tuesday for a test against Ottawa.
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