Nikolaj Ehlers Enjoys His Day With the Stanley Cup in Denmark

Buckled into a yellow Lamborghini, the Hurricanes winger cruised through Aalborg to share hockey’s ultimate prize with thousands of fans during a triumphant homecoming in his native Denmark.
Nikolaj Ehlers waited more than a decade to get his hands on the Stanley Cup. When his turn finally came to bring it home, the former Winnipeg Jets winger made certain it was a day his hometown of Aalborg would remember.
Ehlers celebrated his day with the Cup on Thursday carrying hockey’s most famous trophy through his city before sharing it with thousands of Danish hockey fans.
And naturally, he arrived in style: Ehlers placed the Stanley Cup in the passenger seat of a bright yellow Lamborghini, fastened the trophy securely with a seatbelt and drove it to Sparekassen Danmark Arena. The Cup rode shotgun as Ehlers cruised around Aalborg.
The 30-year-old then carried Lord Stanley down a red carpet and into the arena, where more than 4,000 fans had gathered for the opportunity to celebrate with one of Denmark’s newest Stanley Cup champions.
Ehlers posed for photographs, displayed the Cup and spent time signing autographs for those in attendance.
“We are enormously proud of his sporting achievements,” Mayor Lasse Frimand Jensen said in announcing the celebration. “But we are equally proud of the person he is and the great contribution the entire Ehlers family makes to their hometown and to the Aalborg Pirates.”
For Ehlers, the public celebration brought an emotional conclusion to a whirlwind stretch that began when the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games to capture the franchise’s second Stanley Cup.
Ehlers fittingly scored the final goal of Carolina’s season, depositing an empty-netter with 68 seconds remaining in the Hurricanes’ 3-0 Game 6 victory. It was the first championship of his NHL career after spending his first 10 seasons in Winnipeg with the Jets.
“It’s been fantastic to be able to take the trophy home to Aalborg and Denmark,” Ehlers said following Thursday’s festivities.
“There are a lot of people who have come from all over Denmark. So, that means a lot. It’s been a solid day and right now that gives me a little closure to the wildest month I’ve had. It’s been fantastic and I’m super happy.”
The celebration came one day after fellow Hurricanes champion Frederik Andersen brought the Stanley Cup to Denmark. Andersen’s tour included a stop at Legoland before the Cup moved north to Aalborg for Ehlers’ turn.
For Jets fans, the sight was undoubtedly bittersweet. A beloved member of Winnipeg's only big-four professional team, the Jets selected Ehlers ninth overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, and he became one of the most electrifying players in the team's modern history. His speed and creativity made him a fan favourite over 10 seasons in Manitoba.
His time in Winnipeg ended without the championship both he and the organization had chased. But one year after signing a big deal in Raleigh and leaving the only NHL home he had ever known, Ehlers reached the top of the hockey world.
And on Thursday, he brought the Cup back to where it all began - with thousands of people waiting to welcome him home.