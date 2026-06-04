Nikolaj Ehlers’ Ultimate Validation Could Come At Winnipeg’s Expense

Former Jets and Leafs stars Nikolaj Ehlers, Mitch Marner, chasing ultimate validation with Stanley Cup - Conn Smythe within reach?
Sometimes, the grass actually is greener on the other side.
For years, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mitch Marner found themselves in similar situations, just under very different microscopes.
Ehlers was the dynamic Winnipeg Jets winger who always seemed capable of more.
Minutes, opportunity, responsibility... trust - the list goes on.
Marner, on the other hand, was the Toronto Maple Leafs superstar who produced at an elite level but could never quite escape the pressure, criticism and expectations that come with playing in hockey’s biggest market.
Sure, the markets players and circumstances were different, but the end goal was not: Winning hockey's greatest trophy.
Both he Jets and Leafs fan bases continually wondered aloud for years what exactly would happen if things could finally change.
Now, after leaving the only NHL organizations that either player had ever known last offseason, both players are not only competing for the Stanley Cup, but they are making legitimate cases to take home the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP.
Only one of them can lift the Cup, but there is a chance both leave the series with some form of ultimate validation.
For Ehlers, the journey has been especially fascinating from the perspective of a Winnipeg 'lifer'.
The former early first-round pick spent a decade with the Jets and was one of the most talented players to ever wear the jersey. His speed, creativity and ability to generate offence is undeniable, but his usage was always a major talking point.
Ehlers consistently produced at a high rate, yet rarely received the same opportunities given to other top forwards. Whether it was five-on-five deployment, power play time or late-game situations, there was always a feeling among his biggest supporters that Winnipeg never fully unlocked what it had.
Or should we say, appreciated what it had.
It was never about whether Ehlers was good enough, but rather if the Jets ever truly trusted themselves to let him show just how good he could be.
That question has followed the Dashing Dane all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, where the speedy winger has become exactly the kind of difference-maker many believed he could be. Surrounded by a new supporting cast and trusted in a significant role, Ehlers has used the same tools that made him special in Winnipeg - elite skating, transition ability and offensive instincts - to become one of the biggest stories of the postseason.
A Stanley Cup championship in his first season after leaving the 'Peg would be a bittersweet sight for Jets fans.
"Obviously, I am very excited to join the Canes’ organization," Ehlers told reporters in Winnipeg immediately after signing with Carolina.
"But at the same time, I’m sad to be leaving an organization that helped me achieve my dream of being an NHL player. I have been in Winnipeg for 10 years, been a part of the organization for 11 and created a lot of great relationships, on and off the ice.
Unlike Marner’s departure from Toronto, however, Ehlers’ exit never carried the same level of hostility. Winnipeg fans largely appreciated what he brought over the years and understood why a player of his calibre might want to explore something different - given his perceived mistreatment.
If Ehlers raises the Stanley Cup, there will certainly be frustration about what could have been.
But there will also be plenty of people in Manitoba smiling for No. 27.
Marner’s situation has always been more complicated.
As one of the most productive players in Maple Leafs history, his regular-season success was never questioned. The criticism was about postseason results, big moments and whether Toronto’s highly-paid core could ever get over the hump. And ultimately, the 'core four' was a lengthy failure.
Now, away from that spotlight, Marner has helped rewrite his own narrative.
The skill that made him a star in Toronto has translated perfectly into a deep playoff run elsewhere.
A Conn Smythe Trophy would represent a remarkable reversal for a player who spent years hearing about what he supposedly lacked. And the most intriguing part of it all? The Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe do not necessarily need to go to the same player.
Although the playoff MVP typically comes from the championship-winning team, history has shown exceptions can happen when a losing player’s performance is impossible to ignore - most recently that of Connor McDavid with his losing Edmonton Oilers in 2024.
Marner currently leads all players in playoff points this postseason, and sits as the Conn Smythe betting favourite, followed narrowly by Frederik Andersen and Taylor Hall of the Canes. Ehlers is right behind the three.
That certainly leaves open every possibility. Right now, with their respective team-leading point totals and affluent play over the course of their postseasons, a losing Conn Smythe trophy visit to their former cities very well could be in the cards despite a Stanley Cup loss.
Ehlers could win the Cup and complete the dream ending after leaving Winnipeg. Marner could do the same after departing Toronto. One could celebrate hockey’s greatest team achievement while the other earns recognition as the postseason’s best individual performer.
No matter how it plays out, the storyline is impossible to ignore. One player will have his name etched on Lord Stanley's mug. The other won't - at least not yet.
Months ago, the question was whether the losses of Ehlers and Marner would prove too significant for the Jets and Maple Leafs to overcome. Now, the question has changed dramatically: Which former Canadian-market star will get the final word?
The answer could come with a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe Trophy or perhaps both.