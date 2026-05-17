Niverville Nighthawks to Face Off in National Championship Sunday

After a thrilling comeback victory, the undefeated MJHL champions storm Prince Edward Island seeking their first Centennial Cup against the host Western Capitals in a high-stakes national showdown.
The Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Niverville Nighthawks will square off with the host Summerside Western Capitals at Prince Edward Island's Credit Union Place for the Canadian Junior 'A' national championship on Sunday.
Yes, the fourth-year Nighthawks have the chance at becoming Canada's No. 1 Junior 'A' team.
Photo by Kalee Haasbeek/Game On Magazine
They will do so against the host team in a fiery affair in the Western Capitals' barn for the Centennial Cup championship (previously known as the RBC Cup).
The Nighthawks - who went 51-6-1 in the MJHL's regular season - took down the Toronto Patriots in the semifinal on Saturday.
They did so by overcoming a 2-0 first period deficit with two goals in the second and another two in the third period for a narrow 4-3 win, which improved the team's perfect record to 6-0 in the national championship.
Nighthawks' captain Adam Vigfusson's seven goals and 11 points place him second in tournament rankings through his six games played.
The championship game will be played at 5:00 PM central time in Summerside, between Niverville and the host Western Capitals, who have gone 4-1-1 in their five games.