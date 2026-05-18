Niverville Nighthawks Win National Championship in Prince Edward Island

Capping a dominant 6-0 tournament run, the MJHL expansion franchise stifled Summerside behind Austin Dubinsky’s stellar goaltending to secure Manitoba’s first Junior 'A' national title since 2015.
The Niverville Nighthawks have won the Canadian Junior 'A' national championship.
On Sunday evening, the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's newest team took home the province's first Canadian Junior Hockey League title since the Portage Terriers claimed the 2015 RBC Cup.
Going a perfect 6-0 at the national championship, the Nighthawks relied heavily on their offence as displayed through their 51-6-1 record through the 2025-26 Manitoba Junior Hockey League season.
Photo by Kalee Haasbeek/Game On Magazine
They earned a 4-1 win over the host Summerside Western Capitals at Credit Union Place in Prince Edward Island in front of a Maritimes-heavy home crowd.
Despite being outshot by Summerside, the Nighthawks relied on CJHL Goaltender of the Year, Austin Dubinsky, who slammed the door on 34 of the Capitals' 35 shots on goal.
Niverville received two goals from Hayden Wheddon and singles from Marlen Edwards and Tyler Bernier - who scored late into the empty-net, sealing the deal, much to the demise of the Summerside faithful.
A near-perfect season ended the way one could only dream of for the team celebrating just its fourth season since inception into the MJHL.
Captain Adam Sigfusson was named tournament MVP on Sunday thanks to his seven goals and 12 points in just six games played.
The Nighthawks will spend the evening celebrating their uber-successful campaign and fly back to Manitoba on Monday.