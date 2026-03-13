Rangers Double Up Jets in Lopsided Affair

The Jets entered the night five points out of the final playoff spot in the west and five points out of 31st place, league-wide.
They didn't do much to improve their standing with an another lackadaisical effort on Thursday.
Winnipeg managed to put three pucks past New York's Igor Shesterkin, but allowed five goals on 16 shots before the game was over, handing the visiting Rangers a 6-3 win at Canada Life Centre.
Just two nights after putting up 13 total shots on goal in a 4-1 home loss to the Anaheim Ducks, the Jets came out of the gates with just five shots in the opening frame on Thursday.
Somehow, the Rangers managed just three.
Oh, but one of their went in.
With Gabe Vilardi in the box on a pedestrian hooking minor, the Rangers' top power play unit needed just nine seconds for Adam Fox to blast the puck past Connor Hellebuyck from the point for an early 1-0 marker.
Jonathan Toews had the Jets' best chance of the frame, as he picked up an Isak Rosen stretch pass, but was denied by Igor Shesterkin on the breakaway.
“I had a lot of time down there and then I saw him trying to sneak in behind his back," Rosen shared. "I just tried and hoped for the best.”
The middle stanza saw three goals between the two clubs, including Isak Rosen's first as a Jet, as well as Winnipeg's nicest tally of the season, courtesy of Kyle Connor.
First, it was Rosen, who redirected a point shot from his buddy Jacob Bryson just 2:21 into the period. But then it was Alexis Lafreniere, who scored on a deflection of his own, putting the Rangers back in the driver's seat.
Connor tied things up once again with 2:11 to go, as he danced his way into the offensive zone, walked defender Adam Fox and beat Igor Shesterkin on another deke, bringing the crowd back up to its collective feet.
Winnipeg outshot New York heavily in the frame and pulled ahead 16:9 through 40 minutes of play.
The teams combined for three quick goals to open the third period, with Tye Kartye finding the first of the frame, before Gabe Vilardi tied things up on a rebound from atop the crease.
Then it was the other Gabe, New York's Perreault, who put another deflection past Hellebuyck. And with 8:52 to play, Adam Edstrom found his third of the season on a long range shot that beat the Jets' goaltender cleanly, making it 5-3 for the guests.
With 50 seconds to go, Noah Laba put the puck into Winnipeg's empty net, sealing the deal on the Rangers' 6-3 road win.
Hellebuyck made 11 stops on the 16 pucks sent his way, while Shesterkin turned aside 24 of the Jets' 27 shots on goal.
Winnipeg next welcomes the Colorado Avalanche to town on Saturday afternoon for the first of a back-to-back matinee weekend set. That game will take place at 3:00 PM, before St. Louis visits Canada Life Centre on Sunday at 2:00 PM.
“We’ve got to keep pushing," Rosen said. "That’s the only thing we can do. It’s a real tough loss but we’ve got to keep pushing.”