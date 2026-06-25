"Same Old Song" - Connor Hellebuyck Remains Status Quo Ahead of Twelfth NHL Season

Ignore the trade rumors and outside noise. Winnipeg’s Vezina-winning goaltender relies on a steadfast routine and unwavering consistency as he prepares for another dominant year in the crease.
Connor Hellebuyck has heard all the noise before.
Trade speculation... championship windows... roster questions... opinions from the outside about what the Winnipeg Jets should or should not do next.
But if history has proven anything, the Jets’ franchise goaltender has never been one to get caught up in the noise.
For Hellebuyck, consistency has always carried more weight than chaos. And it’s truly fitting that the song attached to the NHL’s most consistent goaltender is Riley Green’s 'Same Old Song.'
Every Jets player has a personalized goal song at Canada Life Centre. For most players, that selection follows the puck hitting the back of the net and 15,225 fans celebrating.
For Hellebuyck, the circumstances are just a little different.
The three-time Vezina Trophy winner has yet to send a puck 200 feet into an empty net for his first NHL goal, meaning his personal song does not get played in the traditional sense.
Instead, fans hear Green’s country anthem after a Hellebuyck shutout or when he is named the game’s first star. Given his lengthy resume, it still gets plenty of airtime. And the selection could not fit much better.
The song is built around routine, simplicity and staying true to who you are: "Same road. Same truck. Same town." In many ways, the same old song.
For Green, it is about staying grounded despite everything changing around him. For Hellebuyck, it has been much of the same: the trophies have piled up, while the spotlight has also grown. Expectations have also seemed to increase year-after-year.
But the person inside the crease has largely remained unchanged for Winnipeg over the last decade.
For the former Odessa Jackalope, it's simply the same preparation, the same pre-game routine and the same belief that if the process is right, eventually the results will follow.
Long before Green became one of country music’s biggest names, Hellebuyck was already listening to his tunes. In a 2021 one-on-one for Game On Magazine, Hellebuyck was asked a simple question surrounding his love of country music: Luke Combs or Morgan Wallen?
His answer with no hesitation:
“Riley Green.”
It was fitting from a player who has never seemed overly concerned with following the popular choice. Hellebuyck knows what works for him and sticks with it. And that goes from his music to his fishing lures to his on-ice preferences.
That mindset has carried him through one of the greatest stretches of goaltending the NHL has seen in recent memory.
A Hart Trophy. Back-to-back Vezina Trophies. A long list of franchise records. A resume that has placed him among the best American goaltenders to ever play the position.
Yet, just one year removed from that dominance, conversations have shifted toward whether the Jets should consider moving him. There of course is a reasonable argument to be made.
Hellebuyck’s value may never be higher.
He is an American superstar coming off international success and remains one of the few players at his position capable of changing a franchise’s direction overnight.
With the NHL Draft set to take place on Friday evening from Buffalo, teams looking for answers in goal would undoubtedly be interested if Winnipeg ever opened that door.
But there is another side. The Jets already have that player. Finding the next Connor Hellebuyck is a far more difficult task than keeping Connor Hellebuyck.
And if there is one thing the hockey world has learned about Kevin Cheveldayoff, it is that outside noise rarely dictates internal decisions.
In many ways, Winnipeg’s general manager has his own version of the same old song. It has been played out for the 15-plus years he's been at the helm of the Jets' front office: draft and develop. Throw in some patience and a strong belief in the players already committed to the city of Winnipeg.
Connor Hellebuyck may be the brightest shining star of them all, who checks all those boxes.
He was plucked as a needle in a haystack. Developed through college, the AHL and then tossed into the Jets' starting goaltender position, where he has taken the keys and driven endlessly around the track for a club that consistently finds its way to the top of the standings.
And then three years back, he made the decision to fully commit to the team by way of a massive seven-year contract, keeping him in the polar night blue through the best years of his playing days.
But of course, year after year, the days leading into the NHL Draft bring speculation about potential blockbusters. And again, yar after year, Cheveldayoff has generally avoided making moves simply because the outside world expects them.
For Chevy, the comforts of his bonfire pit at his Lake of the Woods cottage are just too great. Why pick up the phone from your pocket when you can pick up another beer from the cooler?
His approach has not always been the loudest or most exciting, but it has been consistent. And he was rewarded with another contract extension last year for his consistency.
The Jets have built around drafting, developing and retaining their core pieces. That philosophy has kept Winnipeg competitive while many other organizations have gone through multiple resets.
Trading away arguably the best goaltender in hockey would be anything but routine.
And routine has never exactly been a problem for Hellebuyck.
The outside conversation is not going away. When elite players are involved, speculation tends to follow until the noise is too great. Contenders dream about acquiring said superstars. Analysts debate endless possibilities until they are blue in the face.. Fans wonder aloud what the future of their beloved franchise holds.
Hellebuyck’s American roots, recent international success and status as one of the faces of USA Hockey will naturally lead some to wonder if another chapter eventually makes sense.
But nothing about Hellebuyck’s career has suggested he spends much time looking elsewhere.
He signed long-term. He committed his prime years to Winnipeg. He has repeatedly stated his desire to bring a Stanley Cup to the Jets. He has been adding to his family and raising his children in Manitoba. He loves the outdoor life offered in the province, and he has a number of American buddies within the organization - including fellow superstar and Michigan product, Kyle Connor.
For a player who thrives on repetition, structure and familiarity, maybe the answer is simpler than most want it to be.
Remember his eye-popping pre-game warmups? His stone-cold post-game media sessions? His commitment to Winnipeg?
Same preparation. Same mindset. Same crease.
Same old song.