Scott Arniel: "We Were Not Ready, I'll Take Responsibility for That"

"That one was ugly," Arniel added. "Obviously, we've lost some games and maybe we've had spurts of a period or stretches of 10 minutes here or there, in different games and we've lost games. But tonight, that was a 60 minute one. Especially the start, that was not us. That's not something we've done. We've taken such pride in really trying to get ourselves into this playoff spot and we've been pushing and I've been pushing the guys and they've been pushing each other. And like I said, that one, that came out of left field. I was not expecting that one and I don't imagine the players were either."