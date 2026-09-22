Skinner Picks up 3-1 Win Over Colorado for Jets in Pre-Season Debut

Winnipeg's prized off-season signing dazzled in his debut, turning aside 29 shots while star forwards provided the offensive spark to down a divisional rival at home.
Helle Who? Welcome Stu.
As Connor Hellebuyck continues to rot at home, Winnipeg Jets fans got an opportunity to enjoy the work of his replacement, Stuart Skinner.
On Monday evening, the Jets hosted the Colorado Avalanche in pre-season game No. 2 for Winnipeg.
Skinner, 27, the Jets' prized off-season signing, came through big for Winnipeg, shutting the door on 29 of 30 shots, en route to the two-goal victory in his debut.
The Jets dressed a veteran-heavy lineup in their first of two home pre-season games. Offensive stars Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Gabe Vilardi, Cole Perfetti and Josh Morrissey also dressed, while Mario Ferraro also suited up for the first time on defence.
It was the Jets' second pre-season game, but Winnipeg will actually play its two exhibition contests at Canada Life Centre in a span of just 24 hours, as the Jets host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.
The first period provided little to nothing offensively for either team. The two biggest impact moments came on hits by Colorado on Jets forwards Viggo Bjorck and Cole Koepke.
That is, until the 19-minute mark. With 1:05 to play in the frame, Gabe Vilardi fired home his first of the pre-season, capitalizing off a play from Isak Rosen and Vladislav Namestnikov.
Winnipeg also had the lone power play of the opening frame, but the team's big-five were unable to get the job done against three-and-a-half Avalanche penalty killers.
The Jets doubled their lead with another late-period marker as the middle stanza wore to a close. This time it was a pretty passing play between Scheifele and Perfetti.
Morrissey picked up the puck at the point off a Koepke setup. He found Scheifele, who worked his way through the Avalanche defence, before dishing to his new linemate Perfetti, who made no mistake hammering it into the cage.
Winnipeg led on the shot chart (15-14) and on the scoreboard after 40 minutes of play.
Colorado thought it had finally found the twine, but an animated Skinner drew the attention of head coach Scott Arniel, who challenged for goaltender interference on the play. After a thorough review, it determined that Skinner's plea proved accurate, and the goal was reversed.
Just seconds later, Dylan DeMelo flipped the script, putting home his first of the pre-season, as Vilardi and Morrissey each picked up their second points of the game in setting him up.
Perfetti came within inches of added another on another back-and-forth passing play with Scheifele, but Sam Malinski just got his stick on the puck before it could make its way to the net.
With 5:26 to play, the Avalanche spoiled Skinner's shutout, as Georgii Merkulov pushed home a puck that Skinner thought he had covered under his glove.
Skinner ultimately turned aside 29 of the 30 pucks sent his way, picking up his first win as a Jet.
Winnipeg is right back at it on Tuesday, as the Oilers come to town for a clash. The Jets then hit the road for their final stop of the shortened four-game pre-season on Friday in Colorado.
The Jets open things up officially on October 2 at home against he Boston Bruins