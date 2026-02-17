"Taking it Day-By-Day" - Josh Morrissey Inching Towards Olympic Return

Team Canada eyes a semi-final boost as key defenceman Josh Morrissey skates freely, nearing a potential return for crucial Olympic hockey matchup.
The Canadian Men's National Team is hoping to receive some reinforcements as the Winter Olympic Games moves to its quarter-final stage.
With Team Canada nursing a handful of injuries over the past two games, the hope for Canadians is a fully healthy lineup for their quarter-final game vs. the winner of the Czechia/Denmark matchup on Tuesday morning.
Photo by Bob DeChiara/USA Today
Brad Marchand, who has missed time with an undisclosed injury, is healthy and apparently ready to return to the lineup, according to Canadian head coach Jon Cooper.
On the back-end, Winnipeg Jets defenceman, Josh Morrissey, who has been out of the lineup since midway through Canada's opening game, practiced fully with his teammates on Tuesday during their off day.
The full practice was a good indicator that Morrissey was feeling much better than his limited skate on the weekend indicated.
He also practiced with his regular defence partner Colton Parayko - also serving as an indicator that he is nearing his return to the fold.
"I'm just taking it day-by-day here, obviously. We had a good practice here and just trying to get ready for the rest of the tournament here the best I can and we all can," Morrissey said following his skate on Tuesday.
Canada has won three-straight games and sits atop its group through three tournament games. Due to taking first place, the Canadians earned a bye through the quarter-final play-in (Tuesday's games).
"You try to be a great teammate in whatever way you can," Morrissey added of his contributions from the sidelines. "Every single guy here is a fantastic hockey player. Obviously, try and watch the game yourself and stay sharp on what the team's doing and systems. It's a short tournament. Just being vocal and being around the group and contributing any way you can."
Canada will suit up in its quarter-final matchup on Wednesday at 10:40 AM central time.