"The Right Fit" - Why Stuart Skinner Chose the Winnipeg Jets

On Wade Flaherty, Connor Hellebuyck and a winning Winnipeg culture: why Stuart Skinner chose the Jets.
Stuart Skinner had options in free agency - 32, in fact.
But when the veteran goaltender looked at where he wanted to continue his NHL career, one destination seemed to stand above the rest.
The newest member of the Winnipeg Jets said on Wednesday that the organization's culture, championship aspirations and opportunity to possibly work alongside Connor Hellebuyck as well as goaltending coach Wade Flaherty made the decision an easy one.
“I think just conversations with me and my agent, talking about being able to go into an organization like that, how they treat their players, and all that really fits into what I was looking for,” Skinner shared in a media availability moments after joining Winnipeg on a two-year contract worth $3.75 million annually.
“Just all in all, I think it's a great place for me to go, and I'm really excited to be a part of this organization.”
Skinner arrives in Winnipeg after spending most of his career in the pressure cooker of another Canadian market, the Edmonton Oilers. He finished last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
While some viewed the Jets as a team where his path to starts could be limited behind reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, Skinner said that was never a major concern. Instead, he sees the placement as an opportunity to improve.
And who knows if Hellebuyck will even be a rostered member of the Jets come September.
“Another big part was the goalie coach, Flats, in Wade Flaherty,” Skinner said. “I've always been a big fan of him and always wanted to work with him, so being able to get the chance is very, very exciting for me.”
Skinner said Flaherty's reputation around the league helped reinforce his decision.
“Just looking at track record, obviously he's had some amazing goalies there,” he said. “I've only heard amazing things about Wade, how he works with goalies and the type of culture that Wade really brings into the tandem there. So for me, that's just the part that really excites me.”
Working alongside Hellebuyck was another selling point rather than something to shy away from.
Rumours surrounding Hellebuyck's long-term future never factored into Skinner's decision-making process, as he instead focused on the opportunity to share a crease with one of the game's elite netminders.
“As of right now, me and Helle are teammates, which is so exciting,” Skinner said. “I mean, he's the best goalie in the world so it's a great opportunity for me. I think, again, with the thought process of growing my game and just becoming a better goalie and the type of culture that Winnipeg brings, it's extremely exciting.”
Another tie to the Jets' current No. 1 is his agent, Ray Petkau - who is also the agent representing Eric Comrie, who chose to sign a two-year deal with the San Jose Sharks ($1.15 million annual average value).
For the 27-year-old Skinner, the number of games he plays next season has yet to be discussed. And it appears not to be an issue - at this point.
“My expectation is to bring my absolute best game day in and day out,” he said. “What I've learned from experience is you get what you earn. If I earn starts, if I earn wins, if I earn play, doing my thing and knowing what I can do, I believe I'll be able to play a certain amount of games.”
Skinner believes the experiences he's gained over the past several seasons' deep playoff runs have prepared him well for whatever role awaits.
He backstopped the Oilers to consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances while experiencing the intense scrutiny that comes with playing in one of hockey's most demanding markets. Rather than looking back on those years negatively, Skinner views them as some of the biggest reasons he's become the goaltender he is today.
“Being able to finish the year off as a Pen... looking back on that it gives you so much experience, it gives you a ton of resiliency,” Skinner said. “Resiliency is one of my best assets. I take a lot of pride in that. Being able to learn from that in a tough market and the situations that I faced, I think it only makes you stronger, it only makes you better.”
He pointed to playing alongside leaders like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid as key experiences, saying he learned by watching how each approached the game every day. He also believes his own playoff experience can benefit a Jets club with Stanley Cup aspirations.
“I know what it takes to get through some grueling rounds and how to play through different types of adversity,” Skinner said. “I've definitely been able to get that experience. Not only that, but the leaders that I have played with... just watching them and being an absolute sponge, it's extremely impressive.”
As for why Winnipeg appealed to him beyond the people inside the organization, Skinner didn't hesitate: the fans and his new teammates. Having faced the Jets numerous times during his career, he already knew the challenge they present.
“Whenever I played against them, it was a tough matchup,” he said. “They are an incredible team, I think they're extremely well-coached. You look down the lineup and we have some incredible players. Some of the best in the world. I also believe the depth the team has is very impressive. For my mind, I truly believe this team can do amazing and special things. I'm honoured to be a part of that.”