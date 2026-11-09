"There's a Pretty Sour Taste in Winnipeg": Hellebuyck to Finally Open Up on Jets Departure

Winnipeg Jets
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Nov 9, 2026 2:59 PMPublished Nov 9, 2026 2:59 PM
Connor Hellebuyck won't be between the pipes when the New Jersey Devils visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, but the former Jets goaltender will have plenty to say upon his return to Manitoba.
The New Jersey Devils have officially ruled out Connor Hellebuyck as their starting goaltender for Tuesday's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, denying the former Jets netminder an opportunity to face his old team in his highly anticipated return to Manitoba.
The announcement came Sunday evening, shortly after Hellebuyck backstopped New Jersey to a shutout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, improving his record to a perfect 5-0-0 since joining the Devils.
In a statement shared on social media following the game, Devils general manager Sunny Mehta acknowledged Hellebuyck's desire to play against his former team, but indicated that the organization had ultimately decided against it.
Photo by Jerome Miron/USA Today
With New Jersey navigating a demanding stretch of four games in eight nights, the decision was made with the team's best interests in mind, despite Hellebuyck's wishes.
The former Hart Trophy winner, who spent 11 seasons in Winnipeg before his departure, spoke with reporters following Sunday's game, expressing disappointment with the decision while acknowledging the organization's reasoning.
"I'm disappointed, but I understand," Hellebuyck said. "Selfishly I want to play, but when you're looking at the team and what's best for the team, I understand where they're coming from."
Hellebuyck confirmed that he had discussed the matter with Devils management and made his preference abundantly clear.
"We definitely had a conversation and I told them my thoughts on it and they told me theirs," he said. "At the end of the day, I have to listen to them and I can only push so hard. Like I said, I was adamant I wanted to play, but it is what it is."
For Hellebuyck, the opportunity to return to Winnipeg carries considerable personal significance.
After spending 11 seasons with the Jets, establishing himself as one of the NHL's premier goaltenders and becoming one of the most recognizable figures in franchise history, the former Winnipeg netminder was hoping to experience his first game back from the opposing crease.
"I love Winnipeg and playing there again and just facing the music and seeing the reaction, it'd be nice," he said. "But it's out of my hands."
That reaction could be particularly interesting.
Hellebuyck acknowledged that his departure has left some fans frustrated, although he declined to speculate on the reception he might receive at Canada Life Centre.
"I know there's a pretty sour taste in Winnipeg, I've heard that," he said. "I can only speak to my memories and my cherished moments in the city. I've loved every part of my career there."
"However I'm perceived, I'm going to choose love and I'm going to choose to remember all the moments in the community coming together. All the relationships I made and being part of that community and all the good times I've had there."
Despite the circumstances surrounding his exit, Hellebuyck spoke warmly about the city, its supporters and the teammates he left behind.
"I just miss how close the community is and how awesome the fans are and how much they love the team," he said. "I miss the locker room. I'm not saying that this one's bad or anything, but it's a great organization. Everyone's really come close and kind of grew up together."
"There's a lot of things to miss. I've spent the majority of my career there and a lot of my accomplishments are from there."
While Tuesday's anticipated homecoming won't include a start against his former teammates, it will feature something else that could prove equally compelling.
Hellebuyck is expected to address the Winnipeg media following Tuesday morning's skate at Canada Life Centre, with the goaltender indicating he intends to discuss his departure from the Jets in greater detail.
Asked Sunday why he had specifically requested the opportunity to speak in Winnipeg, Hellebuyck declined to elaborate.
"I'm not going to answer that now. We have Tuesday media availability for that."
When pressed about how long he had been considering what he might say, Hellebuyck acknowledged that the subject has been on his mind.
"I definitely have. It's an extremely complex decision. No one's really nailed it on the head because there's so many things that go into the decision," he said.
"But there's also the thought that the media is the one that wins if we come out and just start speaking negatives on each other."
Hellebuyck reiterated his respect for the Jets organization and his former teammates, while acknowledging that his time in Winnipeg did not conclude as he might have hoped.
"I have nothing but respect for the organization and respect for the guys in the Jets locker room and what they're doing there in the city and the communities there," he said. "I loved every part of it. I know it's unfortunate that things ended the way they are, but like I said, we'll talk about it Tuesday."
For now, Hellebuyck's focus remains on his new chapter in New Jersey, where his perfect start has helped the Devils continue their strong run of play.
But before he can fully turn the page, there is one more conversation waiting for him in Winnipeg. And while Jets fans won't get the opportunity to see their former franchise goaltender in action Tuesday night, they may finally get to hear his side of the story on Tuesday morning.
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