Tickets for 2026 Heritage Classic Available for Purchase Next Week

Tickets for the 2026 Heritage Classic are set to go on sale to the general\npublic on Tuesday, March 24.\n\nThe all-Canadian, outdoor spectacle featuring the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal\nCanadiens is set to take place this fall on October 26 from Princess Auto\nStadium in Winnipeg.\n\nPhoto by Anne Marie Sorvin/USA Today \n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/741b8e5a-dc7c-4761-82a4-2be565d9c9b7.jpeg]\nPhoto by Anne Marie Sorvin/USA Today \n\nIt will take place nearly 10 years to the date of the outdoor game at the same\nvenue between Winnipeg and the visiting Edmonton Oilers.\n\n\n\nThe NHL announced on Tuesday that tickets for the upcoming game will go on sale\nnext week for those interested in purchasing a seat at the 33,000+ seat stadium\nfor the regular season contest. \n\nTicket sales are set to begin at 10:00 AM central time on March 24 via\nTicketmaster. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. \n\nTickets for the Alumni Game (taking place at Canada Life Centre) will go on sale\nto the general public following the schedule release - in line with ticket sales\nfor other regular season games.