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Tickets for 2026 Heritage Classic Available for Purchase Next Week

Carter Brooks
8h
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Carter Brooks
8h
Updated at Mar 17, 2026, 21:38
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Score your seats for the 2026 Heritage Classic showdown! Winnipeg hosts Montreal next week. Don't miss this all-Canadian outdoor spectacle.

Tickets for the 2026 Heritage Classic are set to go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, March 24.

The all-Canadian, outdoor spectacle featuring the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens is set to take place this fall on October 26 from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

Photo by Anne Marie Sorvin/USA Today&nbsp;Photo by Anne Marie Sorvin/USA Today&nbsp;

It will take place nearly 10 years to the date of the outdoor game at the same venue between Winnipeg and the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

The NHL announced on Tuesday that tickets for the upcoming game will go on sale next week for those interested in purchasing a seat at the 33,000+ seat stadium for the regular season contest. 

Ticket sales are set to begin at 10:00 AM central time on March 24 via Ticketmaster. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Tickets for the Alumni Game (taking place at Canada Life Centre) will go on sale to the general public following the schedule release - in line with ticket sales for other regular season games.

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