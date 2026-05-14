Vigfusson's Nighthawks Sit Atop Centennial Cup Standings, Bombers Sent Packing

Dominant forward Adam Vigfusson leads the Centennial Cup in scoring as Niverville enters the semifinals, while the Flin Flon Bombers exit early following a heart-wrenching tiebreaking loss in Summerside.
The 2026 Centennial Cup has concluded its preliminary round.
Sitting atop the standings through four games are the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Niverville Nighthawks, who have gone a near-perfect 4-0-0.
Based on the Centennial Cup's point breakdown, the Nighthawks are one point shy of a perfect record. In awarding three points for a regulation win and just two for an overtime victory, Niverville has finished the round robin with 11 points - two better than the next best team, Collège Français de Longueuil (LHJQ).
Niverville's record-setting MJHL season (51-6-1 and a league championship) continued as the team was tested by the very best Junior 'A' clubs from across Canada in the annual national championship.
Also representing Manitoba in the 10-league tournament is the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League year-end champion Flin Flon Bombers.
Flin Flon, however, did not have as strong of a Centennial Cup performance and has not advanced to the quarterfinal round. The Bombers went a respectable 2-2-0 for six points, but missed the quarterfinal round cut-off.
Unfortunately, Flin Flon lost the four-way tiebreaker with Toronto, Summerside and Truro based on tournament goal differential, despite ultimately scoring more goals than Truro following each team's four games.
The Bombers, which are based in Manitoba, but operates as a border town in northern Manitoba, play in the SJHL and won the league championship this past year. Flin Flon will go home proud of its season and the chance to be a second club representing the province at the national level this spring.
So far for Niverville, captain Adam Vigfusson has continued his dominant season with the Nighthawks in their bid for the national championship. The 20-year-old Gimli product leads all tournament skaters with an eye-popping seven goals and 10 points in just four games played.
His mates will get a bye through the quarterfinal on Friday and next suit up on Saturday evening against the lowest-ranked winner of the quarterfinals featuring Canmore, Toronto, Truro and the host, Summerside.
Collège Français de Longueuil will serve as the other team with a bye to the semifinal. The championship game will be played on Sunday evening from Credit Union Place in Summerside, PEI.