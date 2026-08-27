Why Connor Hellebuyck Chose To Go Public With His Trade Demand
Ending months of speculation, the star goaltender’s public ultimatum forces Winnipeg’s hand, clarifying his desire for a fresh start before training camp complicates the team’s championship aspirations.
Connor Hellebuyck has finally said publicly what Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets have apparently known for months. He wants out.
The longtime Jets goaltender released a statement Thursday confirming that he privately requested a trade several months ago, ending any remaining uncertainty surrounding his future in Winnipeg.
“Several months ago, I privately requested a trade,” Hellebuyck shared in a statement through his agent Ray Petkau. “I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options.”
But perhaps the most important part of Hellebuyck's statement wasn't the confirmation of the trade request, but rather his explanation for why he chose to make it public now.
“With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request,” he said. “My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”
The timing is definitely very important. For months, the Jets and Hellebuyck had managed to keep the situation relatively private despite widespread speculation about the three-time Vezina Trophy winner's future.
General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff acknowledged in late June that Winnipeg was listening to offers for Hellebuyck but stopped short of confirming whether his franchise goaltender had actually requested a trade.
“Certainly, as an organization we're going to listen,” Cheveldayoff said at the time, adding that conversations held during exit meetings would remain private.
Now, Hellebuyck has removed any ambiguity. He wants to be traded, the Jets have apparently known that for several months and, with September approaching, no deal has materialized. And from what sources have gathered, that hasn't been for a lack of discussion.
The Buffalo Sabres emerged as a serious potential destination around the NHL Draft in June. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported at the time that the two clubs had discussed a Hellebuyck trade and that the goaltender would have been willing to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate a move to Buffalo.
Those discussions ultimately stalled and more than two months later, Hellebuyck remains a Jet.
That made comments from Jets captain Adam Lowry particularly interesting this week. “I expect him to come to camp,” Lowry told The Athletic. “I expect him to prove he’s the best goalie in the world.”
Lowry added that all indications were that Hellebuyck remained a Jet and that the team was approaching the situation accordingly. Three days later, Hellebuyck publicly confirmed he wants to leave.
His decision to go public doesn't necessarily mean a trade is imminent. Hellebuyck remains under contract for another five seasons at an $8.5-million cap hit and possesses a full no-movement clause, giving both the player and the Jets significant control over where this goes next.
But the public statement most definitely changes the dynamic. Until Thursday, Winnipeg could continue working quietly and, if the right offer didn't emerge, proceed toward training camp with Hellebuyck still atop its depth chart.
Hellebuyck has now made it clear that isn't his preferred outcome. The motivation behind the request shouldn't come as an enormous surprise, either.
Following Winnipeg's disappointing 2025-26 season, Hellebuyck was candid about his frustration with the direction of the club. After experiencing Olympic success with the United States earlier in the year, the Jets stumbled badly and missed the postseason one year after winning the Presidents' Trophy.
The 33-year-old is entering the latter stages of his prime and has accomplished virtually everything an NHL goaltender can individually. What remains missing is the Stanley Cup - something he has told reporters from Day 1 is his ultimate goal.
By initially keeping his request private, Hellebuyck gave Cheveldayoff months to explore the market without publicly diminishing Winnipeg's leverage. But now in announcing it, he has effectively put a clock on the situation. Training camp is approaching. His position hasn't changed. And after months of waiting quietly, Hellebuyck apparently decided it was time everyone knew exactly where he stood.