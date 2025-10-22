Winnipeg Emerging as Top Contender to Host 2026 Heritage Classic

During Saturday's broadcast of Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned news on the pending return of the upcoming Heritage Classic and how it could return to the province of Manitoba.

When speaking with Ron McLean on the weekly headlines, Friedman explained that the league was interested in bringing back the signature outdoor game event with the leading candidate for hosting city so far being Winnipeg. He didn't talk on the topic long but briefly stated "looks like there's going to be one next year and the whispers from out west is that Winnipeg is going to be a serious contender to host it."

This isn't the first time the Winnipeg Jets would have hosted such an event or been part of a outdoor game as they previously hosted the Heritage Classic back in 2016 when facing off against the Edmonton Oilers at the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers Home Stadium, then called Investors Group Field. They unfortunately fell 3-0 in front of their hometown crowd with a young Connor McDavid recording an assist in the win.

The Jets also played in 2019 Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames with the game taking place in Regina, Saskatchewan at Mosaic Stadium, where the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders play. Winnipeg evened their outdoor game record with an overtime victory against the Flames and will now set their sights on the 2026 Heritage Classic as they aim to improve their overall record in outdoor matchups.

Right Where They Left Off: Jets Remain Among League Leaders Across the Board

Jets dominate NHL stat sheets, showcasing elite offence, individual statistics, and special teams success. Hellebuyck shines as Winnipeg one-ups other Canadian clubs early.