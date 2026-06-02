Winnipeg is Good: Patrik Laine Back to the Jets? It Could Make Sense

A unique contract loophole and a desperate need for scoring could spark a blockbuster reunion between a Finnish sniper and the city where he first became a superstar.
Could a Patrik Laine reunion make sense for the Winnipeg Jets?
Thanks to a unique contract stipulation, it's more than just a possibility at this point.
There truly are just a few players who can still make Jets fans stop scrolling through their news feeds quite like Laine.
Years after the blockbuster trade that sent the former second-overall pick to Columbus, No. 29 jerseys remain scattered throughout Canada Life Centre on any given game night.
The memories are still there: one-timers from the left circle, goal celebrations, 40-goal seasons and the feeling that the Jets had landed the best thing since Teemu Selanne.
Now, after an extremely disappointing finish to the 2025-26 campaign and an offseason expected to bring change, one of the most fascinating names available could be a familiar one.
According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, Laine’s unusual contract situation could make him a much more attractive option for teams this summer.
After spending significant time on the Montreal Canadiens' injured reserve, Laine is expected to be eligible for a one-year, bonus-heavy contract structure that could allow clubs to limit their financial risk while giving the Finnish winger an opportunity to rebuild his value.
As a matter of fact, the Canadiens could be facing a serious investigation after Laine admitted following Montreal's postseason elimination that he could have returned to the lineup months ago, and he truly wasn't that hurt at all.
“I think I could have come back pretty early..." Laine shared at his year-end media availability. "I probably could have played pretty soon after New Year’s, but also you don’t want to rush anything and go to play too early.”
With Laine's contract now over in Montreal, his situation now creates an interesting question for teams such as Winnipeg.
Could a reunion actually make sense?
Laine’s best hockey undeniably came in Manitoba.
Selected second overall by the Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine arrived with enormous expectations and somehow managed to exceed them almost immediately. As an 18-year-old rookie, he scored 36 goals and recorded 64 points, instantly becoming one of the most dangerous shooters in hockey.
His sophomore season was even better.
During the 2017-18 campaign, Laine scored 44 goals and added 26 assists for 70 points, finishing second in the entire NHL in goals behind only Alex Ovechkin. That same season, the Jets reached the Western Conference Final, with Laine adding 12 points in 17 playoff games.
At the time, it looked like Winnipeg had a franchise cornerstone for the next decade.
Instead, things changed.
Following contract questions, inconsistent production, clashes with teammates and an evolving role within the organization, Laine was eventually traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in January 2021 alongside Jack Roslovic in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Since leaving Winnipeg, Laine has shown flashes of the player who once terrified goaltenders around the league, but consistency and availability have continued to be heavy challenges.
In Columbus, he remained productive when healthy, including a point-per-game, 56-point season in 2021-22, but injuries limited his ability to establish long-term momentum. His time with Montreal brought similar questions, with another fresh start failing to recreate the magic of his early years with the Jets.
But that is exactly why Winnipeg could be an intriguing landing spot.
The Jets do not need Laine to be the face of the franchise anymore. That version of the organization is gone.
Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Connor Hellebuyck are established veterans. The expectations would not be for Laine to return and become the player who scored 44 goals as a teenager.
The appeal would be finding out whether a familiar environment could help him rediscover some of what made him special.
Remember, 'Winnipeg is Good'?
A low-risk, incentive-based contract changes the conversation dramatically. Trading assets for Laine at an $8.7 million cap hit was one thing. Taking a short-term swing on one of the most naturally-gifted shooters of this generation is something entirely different.
The fit is obvious on paper. But how would it pan out at Canada Life Centre on any given Saturday night?
Winnipeg has spent years searching for additional offensive firepower, particularly in the postseason when scoring depth becomes critical. Laine’s greatest strength has always been the hardest thing to find: an elite shot capable of changing a game instantly.
But in adding Laine, there would be serious risks - but not ones that general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has seemed to mind, looking back just one year ago.
Laine is not the same player who left Winnipeg. Health, consistency and overall impact remain legitimate questions. A reunion would be based more on upside than certainty.
But few markets understand that upside better than Winnipeg.
For instance, local hockey legend Jonathan Toews signed his one-year contract last summer (at roughly this time) as an experiment. Oh, and his contract was also extremely bonus-laden.
Jets fans watched Laine become a superstar here once before. They watched the hat tricks, the power-play dominance and the moments where every touch of the puck felt dangerous.
The NHL rarely offers second chances that make sense for both sides. This summer, Laine and the Jets might have that second chance.
The best part about it all, Laine is just 28 years old.