Winnipeg Jets’ 2026 NHL Draft Selection Order Officially Set

Jets hold seven picks as 2026 NHL Draft order Is finalized.
The Winnipeg Jets will make seven selections at the 2026 NHL Draft, beginning with the eighth-overall pick.
The Jets officially know where they will be picking when the 2026 NHL Draft gets underway.
The NHL announced the complete order of selection for the upcoming draft, with Winnipeg currently holding seven picks across six rounds.
The Jets’ first selection will come early, as general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and his scouting staff own the eighth-overall pick. It marks the organization’s highest draft position since selecting Patrik Laine second overall at the 2016 NHL Draft.
Winnipeg is currently without a second-round pick, as its original selection at No. 39 overall belongs to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The pick was moved as part of the March 2025 trade that brought veteran defenceman Luke Schenn to the Jets.
The Jets will return to the draft floor in the third round with the No. 71 overall selection.
Winnipeg is also without its original fourth-round pick, as the No. 103 overall selection now belongs to the Montreal Canadiens following a series of transactions involving the New Jersey Devils.
The Jets do, however, own a fourth-round selection at No. 116 overall, originally belonging to the Edmonton Oilers, before moving through Boston and Buffalo.
Winnipeg also holds an additional seventh-round selection, picking at No. 220 overall with a choice originally belonging to the Buffalo Sabres.
The Jets’ complete list of 2026 NHL Draft selections:
Round 1: No. 8 overall
Round 3: No. 71 overall
Round 4: No. 116 overall (from Edmonton via Boston and Buffalo)
Round 5: No. 135 overall
Round 6: No. 167 overall
Round 7: No. 199 overall
Round 7: No. 220 overall (from Buffalo)
After making five selections at the 2025 NHL Draft, Winnipeg will enter this year’s event with two additional picks and an opportunity to continue building its prospect pipeline.
The Jets have relied heavily on the draft throughout Cheveldayoff’s tenure, with much of the organization’s core being built internally. Players such as Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor, Cole Perfetti and Connor Hellebuyck were all selected by Winnipeg and developed within the organization.
The first round of the 2026 NHL Draft will take place Friday, June 26, with Rounds 2-7 following Saturday, June 27.