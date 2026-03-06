Winnipeg Jets Acquire Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson and Picks in Logan Stanley Trade

Jets bolster prospect pool! Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson, and valuable draft picks arrive in exchange for Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn.
The Winnipeg Jets have parted ways with defencemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn.
Late Thursday evening, Jets' general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff pulled the trigger on a deal that saw the 27-year-old Jets first round draft pick (2017) moved to Buffalo alongside the veteran defender for a forward prospect, two draft picks and a pending UFA defenceman.
Photo by Timothy Ludwig/USA Today
In all, Winnipeg moved Stanley and Schenn in exchange for Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson, a 2027 second round pick and a 2026 fourth round selection.
Seemingly tidy work by the league's second-longest serving GM, who was able to get something out of what would likely be nothing, as both Stanley and Schenn are free agents at season's end.
Rosen is the centrepiece in the deal.
A 23-year-old 2021 first round selection (14th overall), Rosen made the jump from Sweden to North America three seasons back and has played very well for the Sabres' AHL club in Rochester.
After scoring 14 goals and 37 points in 66 games in his rookie campaign, the 6-foot, 180-pound forward put up seasons of 50 and 55 points before beginning this year with 25 goals and 43 points in 37 AHL contests - operating at well over a point-per-game pace.
He has also suited up in 16 games for Buffalo, to which Rosen has three goals and seven points to his name.
Bryson, a 28-year-old, left-shooting blueliner was a fourth round pick of the Sabres in 2017. He has played almost exclusively for Buffalo throughout his professional career, averaging just under 10 points per season on the back-end.
Winnipeg also brought in two mid-high draft picks for the coming two drafts, with the big piece being the Sabres' 2027 second round selection. The Jets will also have the right to Buffalo's fourth round pick at this year's draft - which just so happens to held in Buffalo.