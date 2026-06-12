Winnipeg’s Christine Bumstead Named Head Coach of PWHL’s Seattle Torrent

The Manitoba product and daughter of longtime coach Larry Bumstead continues her rise through the coaching ranks.
Christine Bumstead grew up around the game. Now, she will be leading it at the highest level.
After years spent developing players, building relationships and climbing through the coaching ranks, the Winnipeg product has earned the biggest opportunity of her career.
On Thursday, the Seattle Torrent announced that Bumstead had been named the second head coach in franchise history ahead of the 2026-27 Professional Women’s Hockey League season.
The opportunity comes after Bumstead spent Seattle’s inaugural campaign as an assistant coach, helping establish the foundation of one of the league’s newest franchises.
“Season one in Seattle was special, and I am humbled and honoured to continue building on it,” Bumstead said in the team’s announcement. “I am beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead this organization.”
For the 30-year-old, the promotion represents the latest chapter in a hockey journey that began inside Manitoba rinks.
Before reaching the professional level, Bumstead built her reputation through years of teaching, coaching and player development. A graduate of Winnipeg’s St. Mary’s Academy, Bumstead’s path included many stops throughout the province’s hockey landscape before moving through university, junior and professional levels.
In many ways, coaching was part of Bumstead’s life long before she stepped behind the bench herself.
Christine is the daughter of longtime Manitoba coach Larry Bumstead, a familiar name within Winnipeg hockey circles. A Hockey Canada High Performance certified coach, Larry spent decades developing players throughout the province while serving in various coaching and development roles, including with Jets Hockey Development and St. Mary’s Academy.
Before his coaching career, Larry had an accomplished playing career of his own, including time in the Western Hockey League, with the University of Manitoba Bisons and professionally overseas. But it was his work as a teacher of the game that helped shape Christine’s future.
Growing up around her father’s teams, camps and clinics, Christine was introduced to the coaching side of hockey at an early age. Eventually, she began working alongside Larry, learning not only the technical side of things, but also the importance of communication, preparation and relationships.
Those qualities have remained central throughout her own coaching journey.
While Larry spent decades helping develop the game throughout Manitoba, Christine has taken many of those same lessons forward - creating a coaching resume that continues to grow.
Bumstead joined the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey program ahead of the 2021-22 season, spending four seasons behind the bench as an assistant coach. During her time in Saskatoon, Bumstead helped guide the Huskies to multiple Canada West playoff appearances while continuing to establish herself as one of the top young coaches in the women’s game.
Her work quickly led to another historic opportunity, as Bumstead joined the Saskatoon Blades as a development coach in 2023, becoming the first woman to serve on the WHL franchise’s coaching staff.
The opportunities continued from there, with Bumstead earning NHL experience by joining the Florida Panthers as a guest coach during the organization’s development camp and training camp.
She remained connected to her home province as well, serving as head coach of Manitoba’s Female U18 Program of Excellence and helping develop the next generation of players from the same hockey community where she was raised.
Alongside her provincial experience, Bumstead also led Canada’s women’s Deaf hockey team at the international level, combining her coaching career with her background in education and work within the Deaf community.
When Seattle joined the PWHL, Bumstead was selected as the first assistant coach in franchise history. One season later, she is now leading the bench.
Torrent general manager Meghan Turner pointed to Bumstead’s ability to connect with players as a major reason behind the decision.
“Christine brings a valuable combination of hockey expertise, leadership presence and an unwavering commitment to high standards,” Turner said. “Her unique background in education and diverse coaching resume, combined with a strong natural ability to build trust and meaningful connections, make her well-suited to lead our team.”
It is a long way from the Manitoba rinks where her coaching journey began, but in many ways, those early lessons remain at the centre of everything.
From growing up around Manitoba hockey to leading a professional franchise in Seattle, Bumstead’s rise has been built on a lifetime spent around the game. Now, she gets the opportunity to continue building something of her own.