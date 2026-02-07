Winnipeg's Seth Jarvis to Join Canada in Italy at Olympics

Winnipeg's Seth Jarvis steps in for an injured star, bringing his scoring touch to Canada's Olympic hockey quest in Italy.
The Manitoba contingent at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games from Italy has grown one individual stronger.
Late on Thursday, Winnipeg's Seth Jarvis was asked to join the Canadian men's national hockey team as an injury replacement for injured forward Brayden Point.
Photo by James Guillory/USA Today
Point, who was a lock for Jon Cooper's national team since the 4 Nations Face-Off, hurt his knee in early-January and will be forced to miss what would be his first Olympics.
So, the pride of Winnipeg will join Elkhorn's Travis Sanheim and fellow Winnipegger Mark Stone on the men's team, while Ste. Anne's Jocelyne Larocque and Oakbank's Kati Tabin will be on the women's team playing for gold.
Jarvis, 24, has scored 25 times and added another 18 assists in 48 games for Carolina this season. He has 121 goals and 256 points in 352 regular season games in his career.
He signed a monster eight-year, $63 million contract extension with the Hurricanes in late-summer of 2024.
Team Canada is set to begin its Olympic tournament against Czechia on Thursday, February 12.