Winnipeg Team Was Not Apart of League Plans (1995)

Winnipeg Team Not Apart of League's Plans - May 19 1995 - Volume 48, Issue 35 - Rob Vanstone

Brandon’s Marty Murray is close to signing with Calgary.

The imminent departure of the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets creates a hockey void in the Manitoba capital.

Might the Western League come to the rescue?

“Right now, (Winnipeg) doesn’t fit into our equations,” said WHL president Ed Chynoweth. “We don’t even know if there will be future expansion. We’ve got three or four other cities which have inquired. All of a sudden this comes up and it’s news? I’m not so sure.”

The owners of minor-league baseball’s Winnipeg Goldeyes inquired last autumn about landing a WHL franchise.

“I have no idea how it’s going to unfold,” Chynoweth said. “It’s just another piece in the puzzle of where we’re going in the next five years.”

Winnipeg has not had a WHL franchise since the Winnipeg Warriors moved to Moose Jaw in 1984.

The addition of the Calgary Hitmen gives the WHL 17 franchises.

SIGN OF TIMES: Brandon Wheat Kings’ center Marty Murray-the WHL’s most valuable player for 1994-95-was close to signing with the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Calgary picked Murray in the fourth round of the NHL’s 1993 draft. If Murray, 20, did not reach an agreement before the July 8 draft, he would have been eligible to go back into the draft.

“Everything’s close,” Murray said. “It’s just a matter of getting a day or two to sit down and dot the I’s and cross the T’s.”

Murray had 128 points-including a league-high 88 assists-in 65 regular-season games.

NEW HOME?: Prince George Cougars’ owner Rick Brodsky is salivating over the prospect of moving into a new arena.

A 6,000-seat facility, which has yet to be named, is slated for completion in September.

“It should be open for the start of the season,” Brodsky said. “The city hasn’t expressed 100-per-cent confidence that it will be open, but it should be ready by the middle of September.”

This past season, Prince George sold out all 36 of its home games at the 1,860-seat Coliseum. Brodsky moved the Cougars from Victoria to Prince George after the 1993-94 season.

SUTTER SERIES: The Lethbridge Hurricanes claimed center Shaun Sutter in the sixth round of the 1995 bantam draft.

His father, Brian Sutter, is the Boston Bruins’ coach-and one of six Sutter brothers to have played in the NHL.

Shaun Sutter lives in Boston, at least for the time being.

“The next step is to get him playing in Canada,” said Lethbridge GM Bob Bartlett. “We hope as early as next season.”

The bantam draft is for players bom in 1980. They are not eligible to play in the WHL until the 1996-97 season.

HEY, HEY, HAY: The Tri-City Americans picked defenseman Darryl Hay in the first round of the bantam draft. He’s the 15-year-old son of Kamloops Blazers’ coach Don Hay.

PLAYOFFS

