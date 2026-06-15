Winnipeg's Seth Jarvis Wins Stanley Cup With Carolina

The Winnipeg-born star cemented his legacy by powering Carolina to its first title since 2006, delivering clutch postseason goals to fulfill a lifelong dream on hockey’s biggest stage.
Seth Jarvis is a Stanley Cup champion.
The Winnipeg product completed a lifelong dream on Sunday night, helping lead the Carolina Hurricanes to the top of the hockey world with a four-games-to-two Stanley Cup Final victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.
Game Six concluded by way of a 3-0 final for Carolina on the road.
For the 24-year-old forward, the championship marks the crowning achievement of what has already become one of Manitoba’s most impressive hockey stories.
Born and raised in Winnipeg, Jarvis has quickly developed from a promising local talent into one of the NHL’s brightest young stars. After starring with the Winnipeg Monarchs and the RINK Hockey Academy, Jarvis moved west to continue his development with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks.
Selected 13th overall by Carolina in the 2020 NHL Draft, the former Assiniboine Park Ranger wasted little time establishing himself as a key piece of the Hurricanes’ core.
Known for his relentless motor, competitiveness and ability to produce in big moments, Jarvis has become exactly the type of player teams need to win in the postseason — and this spring, he proved it.
After years of knocking on the door, Carolina finally broke through.
The Hurricanes had been one of the NHL’s most consistent contenders in recent seasons, but repeatedly fell short of the ultimate goal. With Jarvis playing a major role, Carolina finally pushed past that barrier and captured the franchise’s first Stanley Cup since 2006.
He concluded the postseason with four goals and 11 points, including a huge overtime, game-winner in the second game of the Stanley Cup Final.
For Manitoba hockey fans, the victory adds another name to the province’s long list of Stanley Cup champions.
Jarvis joins a proud group of Winnipeg-born players who have lifted hockey’s greatest prize, adding his name to the most famous trophy in sports.
From playing minor hockey in Winnipeg to skating a Stanley Cup lap on the NHL’s biggest stage, Jarvis’ journey represents another major success story for Manitoba’s hockey community.
And at just 24 years old, there may still be plenty more to come.