Jets Searching For Answers As Depth Scoring Struggles Fuels Six-Game Slide

The Winnipeg Jets are searching for solutions after dropping five of their last six games, a stretch that has exposed one of the team’s most pressing issues in a lack of scoring depth behind the top line.

Winger Gabe Vilardi has been the brightest spot during the skid as the 26-year-old has caught fire with five goals and two assists for seven points over the six games.

He's helped lift the entire Jets offense with his line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, accounting for nine of the Jets’ 13 goals during that span. The trio has shouldered nearly the all of the offensive load while the rest of the forward group continues to search for consistency.

The struggles run deep as veteran center Jonathan Toews is mired in a nine-game goal drought while forward Vladislav Namestnikov has not scored in 13 games. Gustav Nyquist, expected to help offset the loss of Nikolaj Ehlers to Carolina, has yet to score a goal through 20 games this season and depth winger Alex Iafallo has not found the back of the net in eight games.

One of the expected bright spots in Cole Perfetti, who returned from injury earlier this month, has only four points in his first 11 games back and has yet to deliver the breakout many believed was on the horizon.

With the Jets slipping in the standings and the offense top-heavy, the coaching staff is weighing its options. Lineup experimentation hasn't worked and the team may need to rely more on rookies for generating the much needed spark.

If internal solutions fail to catch, the front office could be forced to explore the trade market for another scoring threat who can provide support for the three forwards currently carrying the team’s attack.

Winnipeg’s window for another Stanley Cup push remains open but the urgency is rising. Unless the Jets can find a way to balance their offensive production, their recent slide could become a far larger problem as the season wears on.

