10 OHL Stars Selected For Marquee NHL Draft Showcase Event

The roster for Team CHL has been announced, as we are less than a month away from the CHL USA Prospect Challenge game. The team consists of ten OHL players, with eight of them listed as A-graded players by the NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Below is the list of OHL players who will be representing Team CHL on Nov. 25 and 26 against the USA’s National U18 Team.

F, Ethan Belchetz - Windsor Spitfires

F, Alessandro Di Iorio - Sarnia Sting

F, Beckham Edwards - Sarnia Sting

F, Nikita Klepov - Saginaw Spirit

F, Caleb Malhotra - Brantford Bulldogs

F, Adam Novotny - Peterborough Petes

F, Brooks Rogowski - Oshawa Generals

F, Ryan Roobroeck - Niagara IceDogs

D, Chase Reid - Soo Greyhounds

G, Zachary Jovanovski - Guelph Storm

This year's top draft-eligible players from the OHL are primarily forwards. Leading the pack are Ethan Belchetz, the first overall pick from 2024, and Ryan Roobroeck, who was selected second overall in 2023. There is an abundance of high-end talent available in the first round next summer.

Defenseman Chase Reid from the Greyhounds and Guelph goaltender Zachary Jovanovski are the two lone OHL players on the team in their respective positions. Reid is a projected top-ten pick with his incredible combination of skating, puck-moving skills, offensive instincts, and the benefit of being a right shot.

The CHL USA Prospect Challenge was introduced in 2024. The inaugural event was held in London and Oshawa, with Team CHL dominating both games. The event was a resounding success, proving to be an excellent initiative to showcase the top draft-eligible players in North America. Amongst the Team CHL players last year, 16 of 22 were selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Game one will be played in Calgary on Nov. 25, and game two takes place in Lethbridge the following day. Puck drop is set for 8 pm EST.

