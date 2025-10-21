87 OHL Players Named To NHL's Central Scouting 2026 Draft Preliminary Watch List

The NHL Central Scouting has released its preliminary watch list for players eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. 87 OHL players found their names on the list, and eight of those 87 were given an A-rated grade, indicating that they are first-round candidates.
The OHL has the most representatives in the A-tier amongst the three CHL leagues, narrowly beating out the WHL’s five players.
The Sarnia Sting organization has the most players on the entirety of the list with seven, highlighted by A-graded forward Alessandro Di Iorio and B-graded forward Beckham Edwards. Plenty of scouts online via the X platform voiced their displeasure with Edwards not receiving an “A” grade.
Amongst the 87 OHL players listed, 52 are forwards, 23 are defensemen, and 12 are goaltenders. Guelph Storm netminder Zachary Jovanovski received the highest grade amongst goaltenders with a “B”.
The full list of OHL representatives and what tier they fall under can be found below.
LW, Ethan Belchetz - Windsor Spitfires
C, Alessandro Di Iorio - Sarnia Sting
RW, Nikita Klepov - Saginaw Spirit
C, Caleb Malhotra - Brantford Bulldogs
LW, Adam Novotny - Peterborough Petes
RHD, Chase Reid - Soo Greyhounds
C, Brooks Rogowski - Oshawa Generals
LW, Ryan Roobroeck - Niagara IceDogs
LHD, Lucas Ambrosio - Erie Otters
C, Egor Barabanov (2006) - Saginaw Spirit
C, Ryder Cali - North Bay Battalion
RW, Jaxon Cover - London Knights
RHD, Vladimir Dravecky - Brantford Bulldogs
C, Beckham Edwards - Sarnia Sting
C, Colin Fitzgerald - Peterborough Petes
G, Zachary Jovanovski - Guelph Storm
LW, Aiden O'Donnell - Brantford Bulldogs
RW, Carter Stevens - Guelph Storm
C, Thomas Vandenberg - Ottawa 67's
LW, Braidy Wassilyn - Niagara IceDogs
LW, Nathan Amidovski - Ottawa 67's
LHD, Alexander Bilecki - Kitchener Rangers
LW, Ryan Brown - Sarnia Sting
LHD, Callum Croskery - Soo Greyhounds
LHD, Colin Feeley - Oshawa Generals
LHD, Eric Frossard - Guelph Storm
C, Layne Gallacher - Brantford Bulldogs
C, Caden Harvey - Windsor Spitfires
LW, Leon Kolarik - Peterborough Petes
C, Jean-Christoph Lemieux - Windsor Spitfires
C, Adam Levac - Peterborough Petes
LW, Jalen Lobo - Oshawa Generals
LW, Pierce Mbuyi - Owen Sound Attack
LHD, Brady Murnane - Oshawa Generals
G, Michael Newlove - Windsor Spitfires
RHD, Ben Reisnecker - Niagara IceDogs
RW, Wesley Royston - Erie Otters
LHD, Ondrej Ruml - Ottawa 67's
G, Jason Schaubel - Kitchener Rangers
RHD, Rylan Singh - Guelph Storm
LHD, Maksim Sokolovskii - London Knights
C, Matej Stankoven - Brampton Steelheads
RW, Parker Vaughan - North Bay Battalion
LHD, Jacob Xu - Kitchener Rangers
G, Vladislav Yermolenko - Niagara IceDogs
RW, Cole Zurawski - Owen Sound Attack
LHD, Dryden Allen (2007) - Flint Firebirds
LHD, Elliot Arnett - Owen Sound Attack
G, Gavin Betts - Kingston Frontenacs
RW, Cohen Bidgood - London Knights
C, Ryder Carey - North Bay Battalion
LW, Tyler Challenger - Erie Otters
G, Peter Chlebowski - Brampton Steelheads
G, Jaden Cholette - Oshawa Generals
LW, Nicholas Desiderio - Barrie Colts
C, Evgeny Dubrovtsev - North Bay Battalion
G, Ryder Fetterolf - Ottawa 67's
C, Ivan Galiyanov - Niagara IceDogs
C, Chase Gaughan - Sarnia Sting
LHD, Justin Handsor - Barrie Colts
LW, Logan Hawery - London Knights
LW, Rowan Henderson - Sudbury Wolves
RHD, Carter Hicks - Windsor Spitfires
G, Arvin Jaswal - Barrie Colts
LW, Kase Kazmik - Sarnia Sting
RHD, George Komadoski - Flint Firebirds
G, Matthew Koprowski (2007) - Owen Sound Attack
C, Jasper Kuhta (2006) - Ottawa 67's
C, Robin Kuzma - Kingston Frontenacs
C, Yanis Lutz - Peterborough Petes
RW, Beksultan Makysh - Windsor Spitfires
RW, Matthew Manza - Sarnia Sting
C, Quinn McKenzie - Soo Greyhounds
C, Alex McLean - Guelph Storm
G, Matthew Minchak (2007) - Kingston Frontenacs
LHD, Andre Mondoux (2007) - Kingston Frontenacs
LHD, Zachary Nyman - Brampton Steelheads
RHD, Harris Pangretitsch - Soo Greyhounds
C, Brody Pepoy - Saginaw Spirit
RW, Arseny Pronin (2007) - North Bay Battalion
C, Vladimir Provorov - Sudbury Wolves
G, Patrick Quinlan (2007) - Sarnia Sting
LHD, Andrew Robinson - Windsor Spitfires
RW, Joseph Salandra - Barrie Colts
LW, Vadim Smirnov - Oshawa Generals
RHD, Hunter Solomon - Soo Greyhounds
LW, Nicholas Sykora (2007) - Owen Sound Attack
C, Benjamin Wilmott (2006) - London Knights
