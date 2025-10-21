87 OHL Players Named To NHL's Central Scouting 2026 Draft Preliminary Watch List

The NHL Central Scouting has released its preliminary watch list for players eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. 87 OHL players found their names on the list, and eight of those 87 were given an A-rated grade, indicating that they are first-round candidates.

The OHL has the most representatives in the A-tier amongst the three CHL leagues, narrowly beating out the WHL’s five players.

The Sarnia Sting organization has the most players on the entirety of the list with seven, highlighted by A-graded forward Alessandro Di Iorio and B-graded forward Beckham Edwards. Plenty of scouts online via the X platform voiced their displeasure with Edwards not receiving an “A” grade.

Amongst the 87 OHL players listed, 52 are forwards, 23 are defensemen, and 12 are goaltenders. Guelph Storm netminder Zachary Jovanovski received the highest grade amongst goaltenders with a “B”.

The full list of OHL representatives and what tier they fall under can be found below.

A Rated Prospects

LW, Ethan Belchetz - Windsor Spitfires

C, Alessandro Di Iorio - Sarnia Sting

RW, Nikita Klepov - Saginaw Spirit

C, Caleb Malhotra - Brantford Bulldogs

LW, Adam Novotny - Peterborough Petes

RHD, Chase Reid - Soo Greyhounds

C, Brooks Rogowski - Oshawa Generals

LW, Ryan Roobroeck - Niagara IceDogs

B Rated Prospects

LHD, Lucas Ambrosio - Erie Otters

C, Egor Barabanov (2006) - Saginaw Spirit

C, Ryder Cali - North Bay Battalion

RW, Jaxon Cover - London Knights

RHD, Vladimir Dravecky - Brantford Bulldogs

C, Beckham Edwards - Sarnia Sting

C, Colin Fitzgerald - Peterborough Petes

G, Zachary Jovanovski - Guelph Storm

LW, Aiden O'Donnell - Brantford Bulldogs

RW, Carter Stevens - Guelph Storm

C, Thomas Vandenberg - Ottawa 67's

LW, Braidy Wassilyn - Niagara IceDogs



C Rated Prospects

LW, Nathan Amidovski - Ottawa 67's

LHD, Alexander Bilecki - Kitchener Rangers

LW, Ryan Brown - Sarnia Sting

LHD, Callum Croskery - Soo Greyhounds

LHD, Colin Feeley - Oshawa Generals

LHD, Eric Frossard - Guelph Storm

C, Layne Gallacher - Brantford Bulldogs

C, Caden Harvey - Windsor Spitfires

LW, Leon Kolarik - Peterborough Petes

C, Jean-Christoph Lemieux - Windsor Spitfires

C, Adam Levac - Peterborough Petes

LW, Jalen Lobo - Oshawa Generals

LW, Pierce Mbuyi - Owen Sound Attack

LHD, Brady Murnane - Oshawa Generals

G, Michael Newlove - Windsor Spitfires

RHD, Ben Reisnecker - Niagara IceDogs

RW, Wesley Royston - Erie Otters

LHD, Ondrej Ruml - Ottawa 67's

G, Jason Schaubel - Kitchener Rangers

RHD, Rylan Singh - Guelph Storm

LHD, Maksim Sokolovskii - London Knights

C, Matej Stankoven - Brampton Steelheads

RW, Parker Vaughan - North Bay Battalion

LHD, Jacob Xu - Kitchener Rangers

G, Vladislav Yermolenko - Niagara IceDogs

RW, Cole Zurawski - Owen Sound Attack

W Rated Prospects

LHD, Dryden Allen (2007) - Flint Firebirds

LHD, Elliot Arnett - Owen Sound Attack

G, Gavin Betts - Kingston Frontenacs

RW, Cohen Bidgood - London Knights

C, Ryder Carey - North Bay Battalion

LW, Tyler Challenger - Erie Otters

G, Peter Chlebowski - Brampton Steelheads

G, Jaden Cholette - Oshawa Generals

LW, Nicholas Desiderio - Barrie Colts

C, Evgeny Dubrovtsev - North Bay Battalion

G, Ryder Fetterolf - Ottawa 67's

C, Ivan Galiyanov - Niagara IceDogs

C, Chase Gaughan - Sarnia Sting

LHD, Justin Handsor - Barrie Colts

LW, Logan Hawery - London Knights

LW, Rowan Henderson - Sudbury Wolves

RHD, Carter Hicks - Windsor Spitfires

G, Arvin Jaswal - Barrie Colts

LW, Kase Kazmik - Sarnia Sting

RHD, George Komadoski - Flint Firebirds

G, Matthew Koprowski (2007) - Owen Sound Attack

C, Jasper Kuhta (2006) - Ottawa 67's

C, Robin Kuzma - Kingston Frontenacs

C, Yanis Lutz - Peterborough Petes

RW, Beksultan Makysh - Windsor Spitfires

RW, Matthew Manza - Sarnia Sting

C, Quinn McKenzie - Soo Greyhounds

C, Alex McLean - Guelph Storm

G, Matthew Minchak (2007) - Kingston Frontenacs

LHD, Andre Mondoux (2007) - Kingston Frontenacs

LHD, Zachary Nyman - Brampton Steelheads

RHD, Harris Pangretitsch - Soo Greyhounds

C, Brody Pepoy - Saginaw Spirit

RW, Arseny Pronin (2007) - North Bay Battalion

C, Vladimir Provorov - Sudbury Wolves

G, Patrick Quinlan (2007) - Sarnia Sting

LHD, Andrew Robinson - Windsor Spitfires

RW, Joseph Salandra - Barrie Colts

LW, Vadim Smirnov - Oshawa Generals

RHD, Hunter Solomon - Soo Greyhounds

LW, Nicholas Sykora (2007) - Owen Sound Attack

C, Benjamin Wilmott (2006) - London Knights

