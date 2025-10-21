    • Powered by Roundtable

    87 OHL Players Named To NHL's Central Scouting 2026 Draft Preliminary Watch List

    Jared Brown
    Oct 21, 2025, 19:49
    Jared Brown
    Jared Brown
    Jared Brown
    Jared Brown

    87 OHL Players Named To NHL's Central Scouting 2026 Draft Preliminary Watch List

    Jared Brown
    Oct 21, 2025, 19:49
    Jared Brown
    Oct 21, 2025, 19:49
    Updated at: Oct 21, 2025, 19:49

    The OHL receives the most representatives from the NHL's Central Scouting preliminary watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft.

    <i>Top 2026 NHL draft-eligible prospect Ethan Belchetz. Photo credit: Tim Cornett/OHL Images</i>

    The NHL Central Scouting has released its preliminary watch list for players eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. 87 OHL players found their names on the list, and eight of those 87 were given an A-rated grade, indicating that they are first-round candidates. 

    The OHL has the most representatives in the A-tier amongst the three CHL leagues, narrowly beating out the WHL’s five players. 

    The Sarnia Sting organization has the most players on the entirety of the list with seven, highlighted by A-graded forward Alessandro Di Iorio and B-graded forward Beckham Edwards. Plenty of scouts online via the X platform voiced their displeasure with Edwards not receiving an “A” grade. 

    Amongst the 87 OHL players listed, 52 are forwards, 23 are defensemen, and 12 are goaltenders. Guelph Storm netminder Zachary Jovanovski received the highest grade amongst goaltenders with a “B”. 

    The full list of OHL representatives and what tier they fall under can be found below.

    A Rated Prospects

    LW, Ethan Belchetz - Windsor Spitfires
    C, Alessandro Di Iorio - Sarnia Sting
    RW, Nikita Klepov - Saginaw Spirit
    C, Caleb Malhotra - Brantford Bulldogs
    LW, Adam Novotny - Peterborough Petes
    RHD, Chase Reid - Soo Greyhounds
    C, Brooks Rogowski - Oshawa Generals
    LW, Ryan Roobroeck - Niagara IceDogs

    B Rated Prospects

    LHD, Lucas Ambrosio - Erie Otters
    C, Egor Barabanov (2006) - Saginaw Spirit
    C, Ryder Cali - North Bay Battalion
    RW, Jaxon Cover - London Knights
    RHD, Vladimir Dravecky - Brantford Bulldogs
    C, Beckham Edwards - Sarnia Sting
    C, Colin Fitzgerald - Peterborough Petes
    G, Zachary Jovanovski - Guelph Storm
    LW, Aiden O'Donnell - Brantford Bulldogs
    RW, Carter Stevens - Guelph Storm
    C, Thomas Vandenberg - Ottawa 67's
    LW, Braidy Wassilyn - Niagara IceDogs

    C Rated Prospects

    LW, Nathan Amidovski - Ottawa 67's
    LHD, Alexander Bilecki - Kitchener Rangers
    LW, Ryan Brown - Sarnia Sting
    LHD, Callum Croskery - Soo Greyhounds
    LHD, Colin Feeley - Oshawa Generals
    LHD, Eric Frossard - Guelph Storm
    C, Layne Gallacher - Brantford Bulldogs
    C, Caden Harvey - Windsor Spitfires
    LW, Leon Kolarik - Peterborough Petes
    C, Jean-Christoph Lemieux - Windsor Spitfires
    C, Adam Levac - Peterborough Petes
    LW, Jalen Lobo - Oshawa Generals
    LW, Pierce Mbuyi - Owen Sound Attack
    LHD, Brady Murnane - Oshawa Generals
    G, Michael Newlove - Windsor Spitfires
    RHD, Ben Reisnecker - Niagara IceDogs
    RW, Wesley Royston - Erie Otters
    LHD, Ondrej Ruml - Ottawa 67's
    G, Jason Schaubel - Kitchener Rangers
    RHD, Rylan Singh - Guelph Storm
    LHD, Maksim Sokolovskii - London Knights
    C, Matej Stankoven - Brampton Steelheads
    RW, Parker Vaughan - North Bay Battalion
    LHD, Jacob Xu - Kitchener Rangers
    G, Vladislav Yermolenko - Niagara IceDogs
    RW, Cole Zurawski - Owen Sound Attack

    W Rated Prospects

    LHD, Dryden Allen (2007) - Flint Firebirds
    LHD, Elliot Arnett - Owen Sound Attack
    G, Gavin Betts - Kingston Frontenacs
    RW, Cohen Bidgood - London Knights
    C, Ryder Carey - North Bay Battalion
    LW, Tyler Challenger - Erie Otters
    G, Peter Chlebowski - Brampton Steelheads
    G, Jaden Cholette - Oshawa Generals
    LW, Nicholas Desiderio - Barrie Colts
    C, Evgeny Dubrovtsev - North Bay Battalion
    G, Ryder Fetterolf - Ottawa 67's
    C, Ivan Galiyanov - Niagara IceDogs
    C, Chase Gaughan - Sarnia Sting
    LHD, Justin Handsor - Barrie Colts
    LW, Logan Hawery - London Knights
    LW, Rowan Henderson - Sudbury Wolves
    RHD, Carter Hicks - Windsor Spitfires
    G, Arvin Jaswal - Barrie Colts
    LW, Kase Kazmik - Sarnia Sting
    RHD, George Komadoski - Flint Firebirds
    G, Matthew Koprowski (2007) - Owen Sound Attack
    C, Jasper Kuhta (2006) - Ottawa 67's
    C, Robin Kuzma - Kingston Frontenacs
    C, Yanis Lutz - Peterborough Petes
    RW, Beksultan Makysh - Windsor Spitfires
    RW, Matthew Manza - Sarnia Sting
    C, Quinn McKenzie - Soo Greyhounds
    C, Alex McLean - Guelph Storm
    G, Matthew Minchak (2007) - Kingston Frontenacs
    LHD, Andre Mondoux (2007) - Kingston Frontenacs
    LHD, Zachary Nyman - Brampton Steelheads
    RHD, Harris Pangretitsch - Soo Greyhounds
    C, Brody Pepoy - Saginaw Spirit
    RW, Arseny Pronin (2007) - North Bay Battalion
    C, Vladimir Provorov - Sudbury Wolves
    G, Patrick Quinlan (2007) - Sarnia Sting
    LHD, Andrew Robinson - Windsor Spitfires
    RW, Joseph Salandra - Barrie Colts
    LW, Vadim Smirnov - Oshawa Generals
    RHD, Hunter Solomon - Soo Greyhounds
    LW, Nicholas Sykora (2007) - Owen Sound Attack
    C, Benjamin Wilmott (2006) - London Knights

    Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

    Latest OHL News:

    Maple Leafs 7th Round Prospect Announces NCAA Commitment Maple Leafs 7th Round Prospect Announces NCAA Commitment Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Sam McCue has announced his commitment to play in the NCAA for Bowling Green State University upon completion of his OHL career. Guelph Adds Blueline Depth In Former Top Defense Prospect; Brantford Acquires Draft Capital Guelph Adds Blueline Depth In Former Top Defense Prospect; Brantford Acquires Draft Capital The powerhouse Brantford Bulldogs organization has dealt away a former top defense prospect from the 2024 OHL draft. Flint Firebirds & Soo Greyhounds Swap Former First-Rounders Flint Firebirds & Soo Greyhounds Swap Former First-Rounders Two former first-round draft picks were involved in a 1-for-1 player swap between Flint and Sault Ste. Marie, as they look for a fresh start.