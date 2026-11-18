OHL Roundtable
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Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Nov 18, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 12:00 PM
How the league stacks up heading into the 10th weekend of action.
The OHL season is into the double digits in terms of weeks played, and the 10th weekend of the year starts with a four-game Wednesday slate.
A school day game in Kingston kicks things off, before some contests in Owen Sound, Peterborough and Sudbury end the night.
Here's how the power rankings are shaping up this week.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Guelph Storm (17-4-0) (Prev. 1)
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A surprising loss to Owen Sound put an end to an eight-game winning streak, but this team is still first by a mile.
2: Flint Firebirds (13-5-1) (Prev. 8)
Bounced right back after a brutal weekend with wins over Ottawa and Windsor, allowing just one goal in those two games.
3: Brantford Bulldogs (14-6-1) (Prev. 2)
Couldn't beat the Storm, but obliterated the Generals in a pair of games. About what you would've expected coming in.
4: Sudbury Wolves (14-6-1) (Prev. 5)
Also coming off a 2-1 weekend, Sudbury continues to roll along atop the Central division with no real contest.
5: Windsor Spitfires (13-6-3) (Prev. 3)
It seems like just about everyone won two and lost one this weekend. Windsor saw their hot streak end at the hands of Flint, before getting back on track with an OT win against Saginaw.
6: Kitchener Rangers (13-6-3) (Prev. 9)
How about those Rangers! Wins in six straight, playing really well and looking strong despite the expectations of a tougher year after last year's championship. Alex Bilecki in particular has been awesome.
7: Soo Greyhounds (14-7-2) (Prev. 7)
Lost in Sudbury before grabbing a pair of really good OT wins over London and Sarnia.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
8: London Knights (11-6-3) (Prev. 4)
Now four straight losses for a team really reeling, and still struggling to defend and hold a lead. At least Arvin Jaswal debuted.
9: Kingston Frontenacs (13-8-1) (Prev. 6)
Three losses to teams well below them in the standings. This team is still inconsistent.
10: Erie Otters (11-8-3) (Prev. 11)
A .500 weekend, but getting three out of four points against Niagara isn't too bad.
11: Ottawa 67's (10-8-2) (Prev. 10)
Still falling, and a win over the spirit was cancelled out by failing to score in back-to-back losses against Kitchener and Flint.
12: Peterborough Petes (12-10-0) (Prev. 14)
It's now four wins in a row, and Aleksei Medvedev has been awesome. The competition gets a lot harder from here on out.
Tier Three: Pretenders
13: Saginaw Spirit (9-9-4) (Prev. 12)
When the top guys are going, it looks great. When they aren't, there's not much else going on here. That being said, they've made some big additions and definitely have the potential to be a dangerous team.
14: Niagara IceDogs (8-9-3) (Prev. 13)
Struggled this weekend, with a shootout win over Erie the only saving grace.
15: North Bay Battalion (9-11-1) (Prev. 17)
A shutout win over Sarnia and a really impressive win over Sudbury. Maybe this team's best week of the season so far.
16: Oshawa Generals (7-10-5) (Prev. 15)
Have not taken the step they wanted to this year, and now they're making some changes to the coaching staff.
17: Owen Sound Attack (7-10-4) (Prev. 18)
Can the win over Guelph turn this season around? They sure do want to be good, the question is actually getting to the level needed.
18: Sarnia Sting (8-13-2) (Prev. 16)
They went 0-2-1 this weekend. They still want to contend, but with each passing loss time is slowly ticking away.
Tier Four: Rebuilders
19: Brampton Steelheads (5-14-3) (Prev. 19)
Once again, honestly didn't play too poorly this weekend as a collective. They've been a lot better since the calendar flipped to November.
20: Barrie Colts (5-14-3) (Prev. 20)
Defensively, this team is slowly improving from the disaster that was the start of the year. They've been able to piece together some good results lately, including results past regulation over Owen Sound and Brampton this weekend.
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