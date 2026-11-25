OHL Roundtable
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Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images
Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images
Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images
Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images
Nov 25, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 12:00 PM
How the league stacks up heading into the 11th weekend of action.
The end of November is upon us, as we're nearly a third of the way into the 2026-27 OHL regular season.
With the winter coming, teams are now at a spot where they need to decide whether this is their year to go for it, or if they'll set up shop for the future. We've started to see a good number of trades from teams repositioning themselves, and while the deadline is still over a month away, talks for some key players will really start to heat up before the holidays.
Here's a look at how the league stacks up heading into the 11th weekend of action, which doubles as Thanksgiving weekend for the American contingent.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Guelph Storm (19-4-0) (Prev. 1)
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The Memorial Cup hosts are now pretty squarely Memorial Cup favourites, at this juncture. Credit to the front office for aggressively building this superpower of a team up.
2: Kitchener Rangers (16-6-3) (Prev. 6)
Outside of the Storm, nobody is playing better hockey than the Rangers right now, who have won eight consecutive games. Unfortunately, they're stuck in the same Midwest Division as Guelph.
3: Brantford Bulldogs (16-7-1) (Prev. 3)
The East-leading Bulldogs continue to roll, and just made a major addition in German import Max Calce, who brings another high-octane offensive piece to the top-six.
4: Windsor Spitfires (15-7-3) (Prev. 5)
The Spitfires continue to roll, and sit fairly atop the West Division as it stands. Even big Alexander Karmanov got into the action with his first OHL goal!
5: Flint Firebirds (14-7-1) (Prev. 2)
A 1-2 weekend, including losses to Brampton and Oshawa, drops the Firebirds down in the rankings a little bit. It's tough to keep pace in the West with a weekend like that.
6: Sudbury Wolves (14-8-1) (Prev. 4)
Lost to a pair of very good teams in Brantford and Kitchener over the weekend, but will need to figure out how to beat these top teams to really make a run this year.
7: Kingston Frontenacs (15-9-1) (Prev. 9)
The Fronts picked up a pair of wins against fellow OHL teams, but were victims of the QMJHL rampage as they fell to Blainville-Boisbriand to finish the weekend.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
8: Erie Otters (13-8-3) (Prev. 10)
Winners of three straight, but still not quite good enough to get out of this middle section. It will be interesting to see what and how much roster surgery they do over the next month, whether they go for it or just tread water and keep building.
9: Soo Greyhounds (14-10-2) (Prev. 7)
Losers of three straight, two of which being valuable in-division games they really could've used the points from. A bit of a slump for a good team still trying to get over the injury bug.
10: London Knights (12-8-3) (Prev. 8)
The Knights continue to plummet as the bad results pile up. They struggle to defend, struggle to kill penalties, and can only outscore their problems so much. Can new signing Thomas Holtby help steady the ship?
11: Peterborough Petes (14-11-0) (Prev. 12)
Got a pair of shutout wins over London and Brantford, which sandwiched a loss in Windsor. Still, the Petes are in good form as they continue climbing the table after the Aleksei Medvedev trade.
Tier Three: Pretenders
12: Ottawa 67's (10-10-3) (Prev. 11)
It was a tough weekend, getting swept by the Gatineau Olympiques in the Battle of the Ottawa River. They did make a pair of additions, though, grabbing Matthew Manza from Sarnia and Justin Handsor from Barrie.
13: Niagara IceDogs (10-10-3) (Prev. 14)
Won a pair over Saginaw and Owen Sound, before getting obliterated by North Bay to give a sour end to the weekend. Pretty settled as one of these teams in and around the .500 range.
14: North Bay Battalion (10-11-3) (Prev. 15)
Dropped a pair past regulation before that destruction of Niagara. Another team in this .500 range.
15: Saginaw Spirit (9-11-4) (Prev. 13)
It's going to be tough, but it's hard to see this roster sticking together past the deadline. Most of their top guys are likely leaving after this year, and the depth isn't good enough to win enough games. A kickstarted rebuild by picking up a ton of assets may be the smartest course of action.
16: Sarnia Sting (10-13-2) (Prev. 18)
The Sting, by all accounts, are fighting tooth and nail to be a playoff team this year. The front office seems to have a ton of belief in their group, and they keep making acquisitions to win now. They're now back into a playoff spot (though not on points percentage), and will need to keep winning games to stay there.
17: Oshawa Generals (8-11-5) (Prev. 16)
There was a time earlier in the season where the Generals looked like they could be a sneaky mid-table team, exceeding expectations a bit. That hasn't held, and this team will likely continue to be sellers as they continue the rebuild. That trend continued this week, sending Brady Murnane to Sarnia.
18: Owen Sound Attack (8-12-4) (Prev. 17)
Another group that is likely going to sell over the next six weeks, the Attack dropped two of three this weekend.
Tier Four: Rebuilders
19: Brampton Steelheads (6-15-3) (Prev. 19)
They went 1-1 this weekend, which isn't too bad. But, this is still not really close to a playoff team.
20: Barrie Colts (5-17-3) (Prev. 20)
Unapologetically the biggest rebuilder in the league this year, they got four more draft picks from Ottawa in the Handsor deal. That will probably be the name of the game until the deadline.
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