2026-27 OHL Power Rankings (Week 2)

Wolves strong after a strong first week, Knights show might, Storm waiting for reinforcements.
The first weekend of action across the OHL is always a tough one to evaluate.
Sample sizes are small, and most rosters are far from complete as top players remain at NHL training camps. But, there is always something to be learned about the depth of some rosters, or some breakout stars on others.
With that being said, let's take a preemptive look at how the power rankings are shaping up across the league after a week of play. This exercise is meant to mix current form alongside team expectations to start, though the criteria will begin to shift once we've seen more from every team and have a grasp on how good or not good anyone may be.
1. London Knights (2-0-0)
It's no secret the Knights are hoping to be atop the league again in 2026-27, and after one weekend, it's so far so good.
While a home-and-home against rebuilding Windsor isn't the top competition possible, London looked appropriately good, and did so without top players in Marcus Nordmark, Maksim Sokolovskii, Henry Brzustewicz and Jaxon Cover.
2. Guelph Storm (0-2-0)
An 0-2 record with a -10 goal difference certainly doesn't look great, but it has to be caveated with just how many players the Memorial Cup hosts were missing.
Guelph should see up to 10 NHL-affiliated players debut this weekend, which should show us what this team will actually be this year.
3. Kingston Frontenacs (2-0-0)
A veteran team got off to a good start to the year with an impressive win on opening night over Peterborough before taking down Ottawa in overtime.
That said, it was 2009-born forward Nolan Snyder who really led the way in scoring, as he starts his NHL draft year on the right foot.
4. Sudbury Wolves (2-0-0)
Another team that remains perfect, Sudbury's mix of some Tanner Adams goals and some fantastic goaltending from Paolo Frasca have the vibes up North feeling pretty good.
5. Brantford Bulldogs (2-0-0)
It's still hard to get a read on a Bulldogs team that's had so much turnover, but a couple of strong opening weekend wins have them off to a good start.
6. Saginaw Spirit (0-1-1)
Dima Zhilkin was flying, but too many goals went in the other way. The Nikita Klepov file remains open as he continues at Anaheim Ducks camp.
7. Flint Firebirds (1-0-0)
Just one game for Flint this weekend, where a Xavier Tessier hat trick helped take down Saginaw. More performances like that, and they'll continue rising.
8. Ottawa 67's (0-0-1)
Another team that's just played once, Ottawa's OTL to Kingston was a fairly even game, but it's hard to take too much from a team that's only played once.
9. Peterborough Petes (0-2-0)
A tough opening weekend, but it's probably fair to wait and see what this group looks like with Adam Novotny in the fold before making any big observations.
10. Oshawa Generals (2-0-0)
This may be too high for a team expecting to be rebuilding this year, but Oshawa played well in wins over North Bay and Brampton, and will get another boost as Brooks Rogowski returns.
11. North Bay Battalion (1-1-0)
A decent start for North Bay, who played a solid enough first weekend. They could use a bit more offence as the season goes along.
12. Sarnia Sting (1-0-0)
It was a nice come-from-behind victory over the Soo in Sarnia's only game of the opening weekend. Cole Emerton had a big showing, while import Simon Katolicky's massive frame will be a problem for a lot of OHL defenders this year.
13. Owen Sound Attack (1-1-0)
Nothing too much to write home about other than a .500 record, and a couple of Pierce Mbuyi goals.
14. Kitchener Rangers (1-1-0)
The Memorial Cup champs got some very good goaltending from Jason Schaubel, but didn't have a ton of success offensively.
15. Soo Greyhounds (1-1-0)
Another .500 team, the Greyhounds scored plenty, but will need work keeping the puck out of their net.
16. Erie Otters (1-0-0)
The Otters handily beat a rundown Guelph team, but they'll need to prove it against completed teams to really move up these rankings.
17. Niagara IceDogs (1-1-0)
Couldn't get much going against Brantford, but they did beat the Steelheads.
18. Barrie (0-2-0)
Lost a close one against North Bay before being dominated by Sudbury. They'll need to figure out how not to allow 42 shots per game.
19. Windsor (0-1-1)
Many teams will probably lose twice to London this year. Windsor was first up.
20. Brampton (0-2-0)
Losses to a pair of other teams who were expecting to be bottom-feeders isn't a great sign. But as for everyone, it's still very early.
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