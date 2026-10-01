2026-27 OHL Power Rankings (Week 3)

See how the league shapes up heading into the third weekend of play.
October is upon us, and teams are just starting to get back to the fullest of forms as the 2026-27 OHL campaign gets into full swing.
It's still so early on in the year, which therefore makes it quite difficult to accurately rank these teams. Are some of these early trends real, or just blips? It's an inexact science, which is what makes the activity so fun to do.
Here's how the power rankings are looking like heading into week three.
Tier One: Contenders
1: London Knights (3-0-0) (Prev. 1)
One of a handful of teams sitting on just three games played in the early goings of the season, London still looks excellent. Now, basically their whole team is back from NHL camps. Good luck finding many wins against this group.
2: Guelph Storm (2-2-0) (Prev. 2)
Last week, we caveated the Storm's tough 0-2 start with "just wait until they get their NHLers back." They did, and immediately went 2-0 with some convincing wins. Rylan Singh's shoulder surgery really sucks, but there's still plenty of talent on this team, and they'll add more when the time comes.
3: Brantford Bulldogs (5-0-0) (Prev. 5)
It's hard to fault what the Hymans have done with this group. So much turnover, and they've still his the ground running. Shoutout rookie Aiden Kelly, who's been dynamite as a 16-year-old.
4: Sudbury Wolves (4-0-0) (Prev. 4)
The third and final perfect team remaining, things are going well to start the Tanner Adams era. Nobody else is really close to Sudbury's 1.25 goals against per game in the early goings.
5: Saginaw Spirit (1-2-1) (Prev. 6)
The Spirit stay high thanks to pre-season expectations, but the results haven't quite followed yet. The Dima Zhilkin-Braidy Wassilyn duo has been great, but the rest of the team isn't matching their scoring and the defensive record isn't looking too hot.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
6: Flint Firebirds (2-1-0) (Prev. 7)
A decent weekend, but not quite enough to push them into the top tier. Can't be losing like that to Niagara if you really want to be with the top dogs.
7: Erie Otters (2-0-1) (Prev. 16)
Split a home-and-home with the Rangers, taking a point from the Aud. Still haven't lost in regulation, though the sample is smaller.
8: Sarnia Sting (3-1-0) (Prev. 12)
Another riser after a big weekend, the new-look Sting are looking solid. The offence has put up 23 goals in four games, and while they still give up too much the other way, it's nice to see some firepower in Sarnia again.
9: Soo Greyhounds (3-1-0) (Prev. 15)
A nice undefeated weekend for the Greyhounds pushes them up the rankings. Ryan Kaczynski continues his red-hot start to the season.
10: Kingston Frontenacs (2-3-0) (Prev. 3)
That was a lot less fun than opening weekend. A sobering three-game skid with losses to Sarnia, Brantford and Kitchener.
11: Kitchener Rangers (3-2-0) (Prev. 14)
Split the home-and-home with Erie, and then beat Kingston. Those new secondary alternate jerseys are pretty nice, too!
12: Oshawa Generals (3-2-0) (Prev. 10)
Got shown levels by two elite teams in Brantford and Guelph, but have beat the teams they should be beating.
13: Ottawa 67's (1-1-1) (Prev. 8)
A win over the Petes, but man did they get smacked by Sarnia. Filip Ekberg is still a beast, though.
14: North Bay Battalion (2-2-0) (Prev. 11)
Stuck in the mushy middle. They beat the teams they should, but don't have the offence to hang with the real top dogs.
15: Niagara IceDogs (2-2-0) (Prev. 17)
They seem to hang in there, even in the losses. Not sure if the talent is there to be great, but the fight is commendable.
16: Peterborough Petes (1-4-0) (Prev. 9)
Things are not looking great. Adam Novotny was excellent in his return, but now starting goalie Owen Nelson has departed, which leaves a big hole. Not an ideal start to the season.
Tier Three: Pretenders
17: Windsor Spitfires (1-2-1) (Prev. 19)
Considering the fairly tough schedule the rebuilding Spits have had, they've honestly fared decently well.
18: Owen Sound Attack (1-3-0) (Prev. 13)
Might also be victims of a tough schedule, but were outclassed by London and Guelph.
19: Brampton Steelheads (0-5-0) (Prev. 20)
Winless in five games is not great. To be fair, they haven't been blown out, at least.
20: Barrie Colts (0-4-0) (Prev. 18)
Just five goals in four games, and are still allowing an average of nearly 42 shots per game.
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