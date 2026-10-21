2026-27 OHL Power Rankings (Week 6)

OHL Roundtable
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Luke Durda/OHL Images
Luke Durda/OHL Images
Oct 21, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 21, 2026 11:00 AM
How the league shapes up heading into rivalry week.
We're now really into the swing of the 2026-27 season, and with nearly every team into the double digits in terms of games played, the power rankings will begin to settle down in terms of volatility on a week-to-week basis.
It's now rivalry week in the OHL, with a number of clashes with elevated intensity around them littering the league schedule for the weekend. That kicks off with London heading down the 402 to Sarnia, to face the Sting in an encounter that's always a good watch.
With that out of the way, here's how the power rankings are looking heading into week six.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Guelph Storm (9-2-0) (Prev. 1)
It's now a nine-game winning streak for the team that at this rate is clearly the best in the entire CHL. A good start to the Memorial Cup host year.
2: London Knights (7-1-1) (Prev. 4)
Got over their blip with some big wins, including a statement one over Sudbury. Marcus Nordmark seems to be settling in, while Jaxon Cover had his best weekend of the season. One area to improve: A league-worst penalty kill (tied with Saginaw).
3: Ottawa 67's (7-1-2) (Prev. 7)
A big riser for a team on a nice winning run. They continue to prove they can hang with just about anyone.
4: Soo Greyhounds (8-2-1) (Prev. 3)
It's tough competition at the top of the West, but Soo continues to play well and stay win for win with the big dogs.
5: Brantford Bulldogs (9-2-1) (Prev. 6)
The second-highest scoring team in the league, they can play in shootouts or lower-scoring affairs. A ton of skill, and they find wins.
6: Flint Firebirds (6-2-1) (Prev. 5)
One of two teams with only nine games played, but the Firebirds well-built roster continues putting in solid performances.
7: Sudbury Wolves (7-2-1) (Prev. 2)
Finally lost a couple in regulation, which was probably due. They seem to be on the mend for some positive returns from injury, namely Tanner Adams.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
8: Saginaw Spirit (6-3-2) (Prev. 10)
Just obliterated Sarnia in a back-to-back, before a loss to Owen Sound halted that momentum.
9: Niagara IceDogs (6-4-1) (Prev. 12)
Sneakily have put together some good wins, and while other teams in this tier seem to be struggling, Niagara has been decent.
10: Kitchener Rangers (6-5-2) (Prev. 13)
Their top guys have some legitimate talent, and they've had some solid showings in big games. It's tougher to be in the West.
11: Kingston Frontenacs (7-5-0) (Prev. 11)
This team can score goals. But they absolutely cannot keep them out of their own net.
12: Erie Otters (5-5-1) (Prev. 9)
A tough weekend, but playing Soo and London back-to-back was always going to be a measuring stick. They didn't pass the test.
13: Sarnia Sting (5-6-1) (Prev. 9)
An even tougher weekend. Losing to Guelph is fine, but man did they get smoked by Saginaw.
Tier Three: Pretenders
14: Windsor Spitfires (4-5-2) (Prev. 16)
Winning 11-3 is fun!
15: Peterborough Petes (5-7-0) (Prev. 17)
It feels as though this team goes as Adam Novotny goes. The good news is Adam Novotny is really good when he's going.
16: Oshawa Generals (4-6-2) (Prev. 14)
An 0-3 weekend, though two of them were in overtime. Still, there's a bit of a talent deficit.
17: North Bay Battalion (4-7-0) (Prev. 15)
A pair of losses has officially put this team into a selling mode. Adrian Manzo is the first to go.
18: Owen Sound Attack (3-8-0) (Prev. 18)
Some consistent steps forward. After allowing 21 goals in two games, the Attack then lost to Flint by a respectable score, then put a nice win together over Saginaw, and now made a needed addition to the blue line with Manzo. We'll see if they continue turning things around.
19: Brampton Steelheads (1-7-2) (Prev. 19)
They finally won a game! It was coming. This team is still really bad, but you never want to sit with a goose egg in the win column for too long.
20: Barrie Colts (1-9-1) (Prev. 20)
Did not score a goal last weekend. At least they only allowed 35 and 30 shots in their two games, which brings the average down.
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