2026-27 OHL Power Rankings (Week 9)

OHL Roundtable
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Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Nov 10, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 12:00 PM
How the league stacks up heading into the ninth weekend of action.
The 2026-27 OHL campaign is nearing the one-third mark of the year, as teams approach the 20-game mark of the regular season.
The gaps between the top and bottom teams are starting to really open, and some front offices have decided to set up shop and sell for the future already. With a good number of trades in the past week, we're getting more of an idea on how the league will look the rest of the way.
Here's a look at how the power rankings shape up heading into week nine.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Guelph Storm (15-3-0) (Prev. 1)
Another 3-0 weekend for the Storm, who as a reminder are now 15-1 since opening weekend, when almost all of their roster was away at NHL camps. The Memorial Cup hosts are the top team in the OHL by a good bit, and just made a needed blue line addition in a trade for Barrie Colts captain Evan Passmore.
2: Brantford Bulldogs (13-5-1) (Prev. 6)
Brantford picked up a pair of expected wins over Oshawa and Sarnia, and still sit atop the East. The roster seems to have a new bit of tinkering to it every week now, but the results on the ice have been consistently good.
3: Windsor Spitfires (11-5-3) (Prev. 10)
How about these Spitfires! It's now eight straight wins for a rebuilding team really settling into their game of late. They're beating good teams, getting great goaltending from Michael Newlove, and scoring some goals, too.
4: London Knights (11-4-2) (Prev. 3)
Perhaps the most frustrating team in the league, given the amount of talent on the roster. They aren't as disciplined defensively as Knights teams usually are, and are still awaiting Arvin Jaswal's debut in goal, despite officially trading Aleksei Medvedev this week.
5: Sudbury Wolves (12-5-1) (Prev. 4)
Still playing good hockey, but received a big blow as it appears young star Tanner Adams will be out for the season with a shoulder injury suffered at the U17s this past week.
6: Kingston Frontenacs (13-6-0) (Prev. 5)
A loss to Windsor snapped a six-game win streak for a team fighting for the top spot in the East.
7: Soo Greyhounds (12-6-2) (Prev. 7)
Got smoked by Erie, but bounced back with an impressive win over Sudbury and a more expected win over Barrie.
8: Flint Firebirds (11-5-1) (Prev. 2)
Maybe too harsh of a drop, but this top tier is really tight. Losing back-to-back to Erie and Brampton is a really tough weekend.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
9: Kitchener Rangers (10-6-3) (Prev. 9)
Kept it close against Guelph before picking up solid wins over North Bay and Owen Sound. Not a contender, but a good team.
10: Ottawa 67's (9-6-2) (Prev. 8)
Fell in a pair of games against teams ranked above them in Windsor and Kingston. This team has the potential to be up there, but needs to start consistently winning those types of games.
11: Erie Otters (10-7-2) (Prev. 11)
Wrapped up a six-game road trip this weekend. They got really impressive wins over the Greyhounds and Firebirds, but then got walloped by Saginaw.
12: Saginaw Spirit (8-8-3) (Prev. 13)
Nikita Klepov is indeed still very good. Arguably the best top unit in the league, but the depth just isn't there.
Tier Three: Pretenders
13: Niagara IceDogs (7-7-3) (Prev. 12)
Bad weekend. Can't be losing to both Peterborough and Brampton and expect to be looked at as a threat. Still not enough consistency with this team.
14: Peterborough Petes (9-10-0) (Prev. 15)
They clearly believe they're contenders, going out and adding a much-needed starting goaltender in Medvedev. Whether he can hit the heights needed, and the rest of the team can elevate is to be determined.
15: Oshawa Generals (6-8-5) (Prev. 14)
Have not been able to put together enough actual wins lately, and got outclassed by two actually good teams last weekend.
16: Sarnia Sting (8-11-1) (Prev. 18)
To their credit, they sure do seem to show up when London comes to town this year. They need to start playing like that against the rest of the league, as well.
17: North Bay Battalion (7-11-1) (Prev. 16)
Lost twice to two very good teams on the weekend, including a wild 10-6 game against the Storm.
18: Owen Sound Attack (6-10-3) (Prev. 17)
The way the winds are blowing suggest they might be starting to admit this isn't their year. It's tough being in the West.
Tier Four: Rebuilders
19: Brampton Steelheads (4-13-2) (Prev. 20)
A very respectable 2-1 weekend pulls them out of the basement. At a minimum, they've been playing a bit better of late.
20: Barrie Colts (3-13-3) (Prev. 19)
The rebuilding year continues with the Passmore trade after he played his 200th game with the franchise. The Kade O'Rourke YouTube mixes are likely beginning to play in Barrie.
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