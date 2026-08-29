2026-27 Season Preview: Barrie Colts

The Colts have retooled after a run to the OHL final in 2025-26.
The 2025-26 campaign was an excellent one in Barrie, with the Colts making it back to the OHL final for the first time since 2013.
It's safe to say it's been a busy offseason in Barrie, with incoming and outgoing deals along with a sale of the team itself going through.
Led by head coach Dylan Smoskowitz, the Colts have developed an identity of being hard to play against, feisty and effective on both sides of the puck.
Now, with a large number of key pieces from that Bobby Orr Trophy-winning team departing, they'll need to get back to developing the next generation of Colts that will push for trophies.
Key Departures
It's not 100 percent confirmed where every piece will end up playing next season yet, but at a minimum the Colts will still be losing a majority of their key pieces.
Kashawn Aitcheson, Cole Beaudoin and Emil Hemming are all first-round NHL draft picks that are expected to turn pro this fall. Meanwhile, Joe Salandra, Brad Gardiner, Ben Hrebik, Mason Zebeski and Calvin Crombie will depart as well.
It would be unlikely to see Gabriel Eliasson return in 2026-27, as well.
Key Additions
Luca Testa will play a big role as an overager this year, while Dylan Tsherna might take some steps as well. Both were acquired from Brantford in separate deals.
But, in general, most of Barrie's key additions will need to be in the form of internal improvement. Can Arvin Jaswal or Hagan Bach take over the starting role in goal, or will the team sign recent import pick Matvei Nikonovich?
Can younger players like Eamon Edgar take a big step in a bigger role? These are the types of questions that will need to be answered for Barrie, rather than the flashy trades of 2025-26.
Season outlook
It's no secret this will be seen as a retooling year for the Colts, which is natural after the type of all-in championship run last year provided.
If they can see some growth from young players, maybe hit on some under-the-radar signings and put themselves in a spot to succeed in the future, it'll be seen as a pretty successful season all told.
In the end, they'll just need to not care and work harder.
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