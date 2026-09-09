2026-27 Season Preview: Oshawa Generals

The Generals rebuild continues into the new season.
The 2025-26 campaign sparked a true rebuild for the Oshawa Generals.
After back-to-back Eastern Conference titles, the writing was on the wall with the majority of that group of players graduating to the professional or collegiate ranks. With that came a shift, and a bottoming out that landed them the first overall pick in the 2026 OHL draft.
That pick was used on Kane Cloutier, who should provide a much-needed offensive boost to this roster, and it's safe to say the 2026-27 campaign will be about continuing to build out the generation around their new star's timeline.
The Oshawa Generals continue their rebuild after some very good seasons. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)
That means there are still some sizeable departures that have come this summer, namely Owen Griffin, who's off to join the Memorial Cup host Guelph Storm, as well as some overagers like Luke Posthumus and Lucas Moore.
In addition to Cloutier, there are a few other key additions coming in as well. Lucas Moore has signed as a free agent, while Mark Pape and Cruz Reznik came back in the Griffin trade.
There's also some key returners, most notably Brooks Rogowski, as the big centreman looks to take another big step in his third OHL season. Younger players in Vadim Smirnov and Anthony Figliomeni will also try and grow into bigger roles with more responsibility.
But, it's still a rebuilding year in Oshawa. While there will be hoped improvement and new blood from younger players, the goal will be getting best-positioned for when the team's young stars are ready to compete.