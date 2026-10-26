2027 NHL Draft OHL Stock Watch : Risers, Fallers, Steady Holds

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Terry Wilson/OHL Images
Terry Wilson/OHL Images
Oct 26, 2026 3:14 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 3:14 PM
Analyzing the OHL's top 2027 NHL Draft eligibles after the first month of play, risers and fallers, and those holding steady
Although early, the OHL season has already managed to be a revelation for a few 2027 NHL Draft eligible players so far, whether for better or for worse.
My pre-season OHL eligible rankings have already seen some movement, especially with Dima Zhilkin looking like the top prospect over Jaakko Wycisk. Here a few players changing their stock early after the first month of action.
Risers
Cooper McAslan - Defenseman - London
"McAslan is somewhere in the 11-15 range for me in terms of 2027 OHL prospects, but it's very possible he moves up as the next case of the Knights development success."
Those were my words in my pre-season ranking of the top OHL prospects. McAslan has moved up quicker than I anticipated, although it really isn't a surprise anymore when London Knights prospects really take off in her draft year, maybe I won't doubt it next time.
McAslan is a big, rangy 200ft player who has projectable size but still has some raw elements in his game, but has all the traits of a well-rounded defenseman. So far, McAslan has been the OHL's top draft eligible defenseman and is positioning himself as a likely first round pick, where I have him currently.
Johnny McLaughlin - Forward - Windsor
I mentioned in my pre-season article when I had McLaughlin ranked 8th that he could be a riser if he gets the minutes to show it with Windsor this season, and so far he's been doing exactly that.
A PPG forward with seven goals and 13 points in 13 games, McLaughlin is a high-octane offensive forward with flash who uses his strong skating speed to help produce offensively and be an impactful contributor.
McLaughlin still has some improvements to be made away from the puck, but he's shown flashes of being a potential top-64 pick with how much he's bloomed since moving up Windsor's depth chart.
Bogdan Yakushevsky - Forward - Windsor
Going into the season, I didn't have much excitement in Yakushevsky as a prospect, more interested in his CSKA teammate and fellow OHL import Dmitry Savin, but Yakushevsky has broken out with nine goals and 16 points in his first 13 games, proving himself as one of the OHL's top producers already.
Like teammate McLaughlin, Yakushevsky is an offensively crafty forward who dominantes from a mixture of skating quickness and craftiness with the puck, making him an elusive offensive trickster.
Yakushevsky can be a bit "hit-or-miss" varying from shifts, but his best is highly intriguing. If he can be more consistent, he could be highly promising. A potential top-50 prospect for now.
Vilmer Salen Forsberg - Goaltender - Brantford
The Swedish netminder Forsberg has been viewed as one of the top netminders in this draft, but in nine games so far has already looked comfortable handling himself with the OHL, having a 6-2-1 record with a 2.19 GAA and .931 SV%.
Looking like one of the league's top netminders, Forsberg is surpassing already lofty expectations hoped from him so far, and continuing his success as the season goes on could see him play his way up to being the OHL's first round goalie since 2012.
Currently I have Vilmer Salen Forsberg ranked 30th for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft.
Holding Steady
Dima Zhilkin - Saginaw - Forward
One could argue Dima Zhilkin has been a bit of a riser, looking like the surefire top OHL draft prospect early on after being just in the conversation to begin the year.
Despite the losses of Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov, Zhilkin has had no issue creating offense in Saginaw, now partnered with Braidy Wassilyn for one of the OHL's top offensive duos, both with 12 goals, 12 assists, & 24 points in 12 games for the Spirit this season.
Zhilkin has looked electric offensively and does show some effort on the defensive end. A clear top-10 pick in this year's draft with room to add more to his game further.
Jaakko Wycisk - Guelph - Forward
Wycisk is bordering on steady, clearly the No. 2 prospect behind Zhilkin now after being my top ranked OHL prospect for this draft to start the year. Wycisk is also well buried in a deep Storm roster that has already punched home court for the Memorial Cup but still deep enough to be a contender for the OHL title.
He hasn't shown much explosiveness in his game, although he's aggressive physically and plays with a high level of energy, although he has looked a bit of a floater at times, and not showcasing consistenly dynamic mobility, something you would want in a top prospect, but he can still be game changing when he wants to be.
Eight points in 13 games is underwhelming compared to what was expected of Wycisk, but there's much time to steer the ship.
Aleks Kulemin - Kingston - Forward
Having had a mixed Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, Aleks Kulemin has had a nice reset early on in the season, having 13 points in his first 14 games and looking like a mature forward with NHL projectable two-way traits.
Kulemin plays a responsible 200-ft game and has shown defensive maturity that allows him to project easily to scouts, quickly washing away the uncertainty in his game from the start of this scouting cycle.
While the NHL bloodlines are alluring, Kulemin would impress scouts regardless based on his consistent play. He reminds me almost of a value brand Caleb Malhotra at the same time last year. Is there a similar offensive rise in Kulemin?
Fallers
Timo Kazda - Forward - Guelph
Kazda has not maintained his momentum from the end of his D-1 when he was named MVP of the U18 Worlds, having just four points in his first 11 games for the Guelph Storm.
While he's a bit buried in a deep Guelph team hosting the Memorial Cup, Kazda has not shown much impact in limited minutes enough to warrant greater ice time than he is getting, lacking intensity and pace at times.
Like fellow Storm prospect Jaakko Wycisk, they'll need to prove themselves in a depth role if they want to move up this lineup. Currently out day-to-day with an injury, Kazda will have to wait a bit for a potential breakout.
Luca Santala - Forward - Kitchener
Expected to be a key contributor for the London Knights out of Finland, Santala suddenly found himself shipped to Kitchener after London signed imports Marcus Nordmark and Juho Piiparinen, suddenly making the projected NHL first rounder Santala expendable.
Santala hasn't been perfect for Kitchener, he has just nine points in 13 games for the Rangers this season, but with seven goals. However, as the numbers may suggest, Santala has been a tad one-dimensional. How much more he can flesh out his game in the OHL will be key to if he remains a likely first round pick.
Kohyn Eshkawkogan - Defenseman - Ottawa
It was a bit of a debate between which of Kohyn Eshkawkogan and Levi Harper would be the better prospect this season, and while Harper has been dominant with over a PPG with high-scoring Saginaw, Eshkawkogan hasn't found the same offense, with just five points in his first 11 games this season with the 67's.
Both players are largely offensive defensemen, leaving Eshkawkogan a lot more uncertain about his NHL projectability. There's a lot of effort in Eshkawkogan's game, but it doesn't always come consistently.
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