Connor McDavid Top Prospects Event: OHL Introduces GOHL & U16 AAA Showcases

The OHL has announced two new exciting events that will coincide with the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game hosted in Peterborough in January.

On Thursday, the league announced that it will be putting on a showcase for both the top prospects at the U16 AAA level and players from the GOHL. Under new Commissioner Bryan Crawford, the league has made a very clear and strong emphasis on promoting the development aspect of the league. These two new events further that point.

The GOHL Top Prospects Game will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at the Miskin Law Community Complex, which is located right beside the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

It will be Team Thornton — named after St. Thomas Stars legend Joe Thornton — versus Team Scheifele — named after Kitchener Dutchmen alumni Mark Scheifele. Forty of the GOHL’s top prospects will be separated between the two squads. The rosters will be announced in the second week of December.

The U16 AAA Top Prospects Showcase will have four teams, comprised of 80 of the top 2026 OHL draft prospects from across Ontario. It will be a two-day showcase, also held at the Miskin Law Community Complex. The showcase will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 13, and Wednesday, Jan. 14. Rosters for the U16 AAA event will be announced in the second week of December as well.

The top prospects from the U16 AAA division are showcasing their talents this weekend at the Whitby Silverstick tournament. The OHL released their week one top-10 OHL Cup Rankings, with the GTHL’s Vaughan Kings leading the way.

New to this year’s OHL Cup rankings is the inclusion of American and Ontario Prep teams. The Detroit Little Caesars came in at No. 2, while Ontario Prep clubs Hill Academy and Upper Canada College made an appearance in the top 10.

The 2026 OHL Cup has expanded to 25 teams this year, providing more opportunities for the top U16 talent to showcase to scouts why they should be picked at the OHL’s live in-person draft in Kingston in June.

