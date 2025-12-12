Dallas Stars Top Prospect Looking Dominant Before 2026 World Juniors

The Barrie Colts went all in last year, spending assets to prepare themselves for a deep playoff run. Unfortunately, they ran into the reigning Eastern Conference champions from the year prior, the Oshawa Generals, and were swept by them in the Eastern Conference Championship series.

With multiple key contributors in their lineup graduating from the OHL, Barrie’s window may have been shut. Or has it?

Barrie didn’t start the season off too hot. In their first ten games, the team went 3-5-2. By the end of October, they were 6-7-3, and playing mediocre at best. But the switch has been flipped. Since those early struggles, the team is 11-1-2 and sits in first place in the Central Division. Only the Brantford Bulldogs and Ottawa 67’s have a better record in the East.

Their captain, and Utah Mammoth first-rounder, Cole Beaudoin, has been carrying the mantle. He leads the team in points with 41 (14 goals, 27 assists) in 25 games and is used all over the ice by Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz. Beaudoin’s 1.64 points per game is remarkable; however, it isn’t first on the team.

The Dallas Stars selected Finnish forward Emil Hemming 29th overall in the 2024 NHL draft, five spots after Utah took Beaudoin. The Colts took Hemming in the first round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft and were able to convince the scoring winger to leave his home country, where he had an opportunity to play in the top Finnish men’s league (Liiga) for a second straight season.

Hemming had a solid, but unspectacular, first season in the OHL. He was a consistent player for Barrie on a nightly basis, and the team was built around their forward depth instead of having a star-driven top line lead the way like most junior teams usually have. The Stars prospect stepped in the playoffs, showcasing clutch goal-scoring ability.

Dallas and Hemming decided he’ll begin his 2025-26 season in the AHL playing for the Texas Stars. Since he was drafted out of Europe, he was eligible to play in the AHL at 19 years old. But after five games, held without a point, the Finnish winger was loaned back to Barrie, where he has elevated his play.

Beaudoin’s 1.64 points per game this season is second to his linemate Hemming, who, at the time of writing this, has a 1.69 points per game, partly thanks to his season-high four-point night in Barrie’s 6-1 win over Owen Sound on Thursday night.

Interestingly, in 10 of the 12 games where Hemming has recorded a point this season, 10 have been multi-point performances. When he produces, he produces in bunches.

Hemming has recorded seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points in 16 games. He was known as a lethal goal-scorer during his time in Finland, but it’s his playmaking skills that have really been impactful during his OHL tenure. Alas, despite what the goal totals may suggest, his shot volume is up this year. Last year, he averaged only 2.3 shots on goal per game, whereas this year, he is averaging 3.93.

The goals came the other night, taking advantage of two rush chances (one being a breakaway), as Hemming prepares for the 2026 World Juniors.

Finland hasn’t yet announced their roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship, but we can assume that Hemming will be a roster-lock, considering he’s represented them at the event for the last two years. The Dallas prospect has become an offensive leader for Barrie, and he will be tasked to do the same for Finland in the tournament.

