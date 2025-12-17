Ex-OHLer Makes NHL Debut With San Jose Sharks

Former 70-goal scorer Nick Lardis recently made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks. On Tuesday night, another OHL alumnus made his debut in the big league.

Ex-Saginaw Spirit forward Igor Chernyshov skated in his first career NHL game with the San Jose Sharks.

Chernyshov was selected 56th overall by the Spirit in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, after he was the first selection of the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by San Jose. He missed a large chunk of the season due to an injury, but when he returned, he was outstanding for Saginaw, forming one of the most lethal offensive duos in the OHL with fellow Sharks teammate Michael Misa.

The Russian forward recorded 19 goals and 36 assists for 55 points in 23 games, averaging 2.39 points per game. He had an astonishing 18 points in his first six games and recorded five points in a single game on three separate occasions.

Like Lardis, his transition to the AHL has been seamless. With the San Jose Barracuda, he’s been a top offensive contributor, leading the team in goals (11) and points (23). He was the AHL’s Rookie of the Month for November. There’s a certain sense of confidence Chernyshov exudes in his play, and he’s just another bright spot in the youth movement taking over in San Jose.

Chernyshov was inserted right into the Sharks’ top line, replacing the injured Will Smith alongside Macklin Celebrini and Collin Graf. He recorded an assist and his first career NHL point on Celebrini’s incredible spin-o-rama goal.

Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky gave some positive reviews regarding Chernyshov’s first career game: “I thought he was really good. He's gonna be another one who's gonna be a good player. He can make plays. He's big. Did not look overwhelmed by the moment whatsoever."

