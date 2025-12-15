Former OHL 70 goal-scorer Makes NHL Debut With Chicago Blackhawks

Last year, the OHL saw something that hadn’t been done in nearly 20 years. Brantford Bulldogs forward Nick Lardis was a man on a mission during the 2024-25 season, scoring 71 goals in 65 games. He became the first OHL player to score 70 goals in a season since John Tavares in 2006-07.

Of course, he took home the goal-scoring title last season in the OHL, which was a perfect send-off for his OHL career.

Lardis, drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks 67th overall in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, has been playing in the AHL for the Rockford IceHogs, and he hasn’t been just one of their best rookies; he’s been one of their best players, period.

Chicago’s Connor Bedard had a freak accident in their game against St. Louis on Friday, injuring his shoulder. It’s a massive blow for the Blackhawks, and potentially Team Canada, but it was an opportunity for the former 70-goal scorer to earn his shot in the big league.

Ahead of the Blackhawks’ game on Saturday night, the organization called up Lardis from the minors.

Lardis is second in rookie scoring in the AHL, trailing Bakersfield Condors rookie Quinn Hutson with 26 (13 goals, 13 assists). He’s second on Rockford in points as well, trailing the long-serving vet Brett Seney.

Lardis made his NHL debut against the Detroit Red Wings, playing on a line with fellow rookies Oliver Moore and Ryan Greene. He was -2, but he had his fair share of ice time, playing 15:32, recording two shots on goal, five hits, and one blocked shot. Additionally, he attempted a team-high eight shot attempts. The former OHL all-star looked very confident in his NHL debut.

