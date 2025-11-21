Guelph Storm Named 2027 Memorial Cup Hosts

The 2027 Memorial Cup host bids were down to two OHL franchises: the Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers. On Thursday, the CHL announced that the Guelph organization won the bid and will host the marquee event.

This marks the second time the Storm will host the Memorial Cup. The franchise last hosted it in 2002, where the team had former NHL players Dustin Brown — who will have his jersey retired by the organization this weekend — and Daniel Paille — who broke the news to the team after practice.

Guelph has appeared in six previous Memorial Cup tournaments. They came close to taking home the trophy in 1998 and 2014, reaching the finals in both years, but sadly fell short. They will look to repeat what the Saginaw Spirit were able to do at the 2024 Memorial Cup, where they won their first-ever Memorial Cup while hosting the event.

“Hosting the Memorial Cup in 2027 is an incredible honour for our organization and our city,” stated Scott Walker, Guelph Storm Partner and President of Hockey Operations. “This event is the pinnacle of junior hockey, and bringing it to Guelph during our bicentennial year makes it even more special. We’re excited to showcase our passionate fans, our community, and the tradition of excellence that defines the Storm.”

Guelph, along with members from the CHL and OHL, will host a formal press conference on Friday, Nov. 21, at 2 pm to address the media regarding this exciting announcement.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

Guelph Storm Set To Retire Dustin Brown's No. 32

Dustin Brown's stellar junior career with the Storm earns him a coveted spot among the organization's greats, with his No. 32 set to be honored later this month.

OHL Priority Selection Returns to In-Person Format for 2026 Draft

The OHL announces that they are returning to an in-person format for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Utah Mammoth's First-Round Pick Having Explosive Offensive Start

Utah Mammoth's 2024 first-rounder, Cole Beaudoin, is producing at the highest point-per-game clip of his OHL career