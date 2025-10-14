Heartwarming Support: Former OHL Teammates Celebrated Maple Leafs Prospect's Debut on the Big Stage

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have lost their Thanksgiving Monday matinee game against the Detroit Red Wings, but one former OHL MVP, a two-time OHL champion, and a Memorial Cup champion experienced a special moment after spending the first two games of the season in the press box.

Easton Cowan made his NHL debut Monday afternoon in front of a packed Scotiabank Arena, which featured some familiar OHL faces.

Players from the London Knights showed up to the game in support of their former OHL teammate, which the official X account of the Knights tweeted out. The group picture features: Aleksei Medvedev, Jared Woolley, Sam O’Reilly, Andoni Fimis, Henry Brzustewicz, Noah Read, Rene Van Bommel, Evan Van Gorp peaking in the back, and former London Knight — and current Toronto Marlie — Landon Sim.

There’s no denying that there is a special bond that forms and never dies when you are part of a championship team. All nine players in the picture were members of the 2025 OHL Championship-winning team and continued the celebration with a redemption victory at the Memorial Cup.

Easton Cowan made the Maple Leafs roster after an impressive training camp; however, head coach Craig Berube waited until Game 3 of the season to showcase Toronto’s top prospect. Instead of easing Cowan into the lineup and playing him in the bottom six, Berube situated him right beside Toronto’s superstar captain, Auston Matthews, for his debut.

The Leafs dominated their game against Detroit, mounting a comeback from down 2-0 in the third period. Unfortunately, Red Wings forward Mason Appleton stunned the home crowd, scoring the game-winning goal with 45 seconds left on the clock.

Looking at the silver lining of things, not only did Cowan have a strong debut, but he looked like he belonged inside Toronto’s top six.

Cowan finished the game with 14:05 TOI, one shot, and three hits. Additionally, the Maple Leafs outshot Detroit 12-1 while he was on the ice. He was noticeably engaged and unafraid of contact. Most importantly, he displayed his offensive skills and hands to make plays to his captain, setting him up for a few scoring chances.

Toronto is back in action Tuesday night, as they host the Nashville Predators. Will this be the game Cowan scores his first NHL goal?

