‘We Need More From Him’: Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube Challenges William Nylander For Offense Following Defeat To Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena, earning no points in the standings. Despite clawing back from a 2-0 deficit, Detroit's Mason Appleton scored the game-winning goal with 45 seconds left in regulation time.

After the game, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube expressed he wants more offense from the club’s second line, which has historically seen production from John Tavares and William Nylander. Berube was particularly critical of Nylander, who has just three shots on goal through Toronto’s first three games of the season.

“Willy needs more shots. He doesn't have enough shots,” Berube said. Berube noted the forward's low output: “I think in Detroit he didn't have any, had one or two tonight against the Red Wings. We need to get him more. He needs to attack more, needs to shoot more. He's got to get on the inside more like things like that. So yes, we do need more of him”.

Nylander opened the season with a goal and two assists in Toronto’s 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens. However, the goal and one of the assists were scored on an empty Montreal net.

The forward currently leads the Leafs with 14 offensive zone starts. Yet, according to Natural Stat Trick, he ranks 14th on the team in expected goals share (42.76 percent) and 17th in high-danger scoring chances share (40 percent).

Berube was asked if he felt that Nylander was moving his feet enough through three games, citing that issue in the past even when the Swede was playing well.

“Well, there is shifts in times where he is skating. But I just feel like he's, it's not enough. We need more of them,” Berube said, referring to Nylander and the second line in general. “I think it's a little bit new linemates too, but. I don't know exactly what it is, to be honest with you. But I’ll have a conversation with him and see where he’s at and what’s going on”.

The Leafs fell to 1-2-0 this season against Detroit, a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in nine seasons. There was some concern that Toronto may struggle to recoup some of the offense that departed with Mitch Marner, who signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. Nylander, who led the team with 45 goals last season, was certainly expected to produce more in the early going.

