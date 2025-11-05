OHL Rookies Charlie Murata & Camryn Warren Deliver, But Canada Red Falls To USA At U17 World Challenge

The OHL talent showed up on day one of the 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge, as the two Canadian squads combined for 17 goals.

On day two, Canada White took on Team Czechia, but the team lost in the final five minutes of a 2-2 tie game, off the stick of the highly skilled Czech forward, Adam Nemec. OHL rookie Kaden McGregor and Kitchener Rangers prospect Alex Forrest each notched an assist in the loss.

Canada Red was back in action on day three, looking to build on its impressive 8-4 victory over Finland on opening day. They were taking on their rivals across the border, the U.S. U17 National Team Development Program squad, which includes a few USHL players on its roster.

While down 4-1 in the third period, Canada scored three unanswered in a span of 7:15 minutes to tie the game. USA pulled ahead once again, less than five minutes later, but in the dying minute with the extra attacker on the ice, North Bay Battalion rookie Camryn Warren scored the equalizer to push the game into extra time.

Overtime solved nothing, and the game was headed to a shootout.

After each team’s first two shooters missed, USA’s Carter Meyer — who scored twice and had four points in the game — scored. Flint Firebirds 2025 first-rounder Charlie Murata needed to score to extend the shootout. The Scarborough, Ontario, native came up clutch and got the puck past the American netminder Eli Winters.

Another four rounds passed in the skills competition, and eight shooters struggled to get the puck past the two goaltenders.

American forward Freddie Schneider, who went first in the shootout and missed, had an opportunity for redemption, which he buried.

It was up to the 10th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Ryerson Edgar, to once again extend the shootout for Canada, but his attempt was no good, and USA ended up with a 6-5 victory.

Battalion rookie Camryn Warren scored twice in the game, while Firebirds’ 2025 first-rounder Charlie Murata had a goal and an assist, improving his production to six points in two games at the tournament.

